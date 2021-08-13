Jimmy Palmiotti's Rage At Kickstarter Comics With Scott Hampton

With 753 backers and four days to go, Jimmy Palmiotti and Scott Hampton's new graphic novel Rage has more than made its goal, and Palmiotti has a strong reputation for delivering on Kickstarters on time – fifteen of them already. Described as an action-packed, dramatic tale of survival amongst global chaos, Rage is a mature readers hardcover graphic novel with colourist Jennifer Lange, and designer John J Hill that intends to "present an action-packed, dramatic story of survival amongst global chaos! This self-contained adult graphic novel story will spotlight the plight of one broken family struggling to survive while on separate sides of the country during an unexplained global phenomenon."

RAGE is a fully painted, square bound hardcover 68-page ADULT graphic novel which will follow Braden Radovick as he embarks on a cross country journey to find his daughter Friday after a catastrophic, worldwide event takes place.\leaving the world in a state of panic and survival. Thrown into chaos, the world struggles to reset itself while coping with the changes, forcing everyone into a traumatic fury for self-preservation. Braden is forced to use all his resources and skills, while struggling with his unfortunate past, to find his daughter. Faced with several challenges, individuals and circumstances, will Branden survive to be reunited with his daughter? Find out in this action-packed thriller of survival and attempted redemption. Nudity and violence make this a MATURE AUDIENCES title.

Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, and Paperfilms use Kickstarter as a preorder distribution system, and they print the book to order to create an exclusive limited edition of the book based on the number of orders we receive and provide limited cover variants, signature options, and other tier rewards for the backers of this campaign. Another small push and all backers will get a free PDF of one of their other graphic novels as part of a stretch goal. Rage also has limited more expensive variant covers by Bill Sienkiewicz and

Amanda Conner. Here's a look at the comic coming down the pipe.