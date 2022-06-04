Joan Holub & Rafael Rosado Create New Superhero Graphic Novel Fart Boy

Joan Holub and Rafael Rosado has created – and sold – a new graphic novel series with the imaginative name Fart Boy and an untitled sequel to Phoebe Yeh at the book publisher Crown, owned by Penguiin Random House. In which Phartholomew Normal aka Fart Boy (the stinkiest hero around) must rise to the occasion when Professor Groovypants threatens world domination. The first two Fart Boy titles are planned for the spring of 2024 and then the spring of 2025. Could they have a cross between Dog Man and Captain Underpants on their hands? All depends if it passes the smell test…

Joan Holub was an associate art director in Scholastic trade books, and has now written and/or drawn over 170 children's books, moving into graphic novels for the full experience. Her work includes Goddess Girls, Zero The Hero, Heroes In Training, Athena The Brain, I Am the Shark, This Little Trailblazer, Mighty Dads, Little Red Writing, and Shampoodle.

Rafael Rosado is an animation storyboard artist/cartoonist, worked on Eroded, Extreme Ghostbusters, Stillwater, Curious George, Mike Tyson Mysteries, Bunnicula, New Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo & Batman, Justice League Action and The Venture Bros and is the co-creator of comic book series Giants Beware, Monsters Beware and Dragons Beware.

Joan Holub's agent Liza Voges at Eden Street and Rafael Rosado's agent Tanya McKinnon at McKinnon Literary represented the creators.

Crown Publishing began in 1933 as the Outlet Book Company, selling overstock and remaindered books, moved into reprints of backlist, out-of-print, largely non-fiction titles, reprints of best-selling fiction and non-fiction, and eventually into original titles, using the Crown Books name, including Krantz's Princess Daisy, Jean M. Auel's The Clan of the Cave Bear and Alex Comfort's The Joy of Sex. Crown Books remained independent until 1988 when it was bought by Random House, with whom it was merged forty years later.