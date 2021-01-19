JobWatch: 21 Jobs in Comics And Graphic Novels, Right Now

There's a lot of job worries in comics and the comic book industry these days.Bleeding Cool's JobWatch is an occasional look at people hiring in the comic book industry at all manner of levels, sales, creation, editorial, production or more. And if you are looking for staff, or know a job going, contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with the details and we'll run them next week. You can check out last week's edition right here to catch up.

Manager, Creative Affairs

IDW Entertainment Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

DW Entertainment, the entertainment division of IDW, seeks a Manager of Creative Affairs to work closely with IDW Publishing to support the transition of graphic novels, prose and other material into television, films, and other forms of media. The Manager will work with executives and editors to manage creator relationships, copywrite / edit materials, and project manage various initiatives across the department. The ideal candidate will have a background working in comics / graphic novel space, possess strong industry connections, and have a deep network of relationships with diverse cross-section of comic creators

Sales Associate – Special Markets

Penguin Random House New York, NY

Penguin Random House is seeking a Sales Associate to support our Special Markets category sales team with a focus on the graphic novel market. This team sells all core and client titles into specialty retail and wholesale accounts. The associate will help effectively streamline sales outreach, including providing sales support in the form of regular and regimented customer outreach and communication. The candidate will also be responsible for title curation, creating sales materials, and finding new outlets for our books. If you are passionate about graphic novels and manga, this may be the ideal role for you.

Children's Editorial (HarperAlley) – Spring 2021 Internship

HarperCollins Publishers West Chester, PA

HarperCollins Children's Books seeks an editorial intern with a passion for graphic novels and children's literature to join our recently launched graphic novel imprint, HarperAlley. HarperAlley is a collaborative, creator-focused publisher of graphic novels for readers of all ages, with a focus on early reader, middle-grade, and young adult titles. The highly motivated candidate will support the Editorial Director and Associate Editor.

Research Associate – Comics and Race in Latin America

The University of Manchester, Manchester

We are looking for an enthusiastic and talented Research Associate for the new AHRC funded project 'Comics and Race in Latin America'. You will be based at the University of Manchester in the Department of Anthropology in the School of Social Sciences. You will also be linked to the interdisciplinary Centre for Latin American and Caribbean Studies and will work closely with project members based in the Department of Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American Studies. As well as carrying out research, analysis and writing in Manchester, you will also visit libraries and archives in other locations. During fieldwork trips to Argentina, Colombia and Peru (approximately one month in each), the countries that are the focus of the project, you will undertake interviews with and participate in workshops alongside the project's comics artists.

Editorial Assistant – Random House Graphic

Penguin Random House New York, NY

The Random House Graphic department is seeking an Editorial Assistant to join their team! Assisting a Senior Editor, the Assistant will provide administrative support and work on daily editorial tasks for graphic novel projects ranging from chapter books to Young Adult. If you have a genuine passion for graphic novels, enjoy the works of authors like Trung Le Nguyen and Lucy Knisley, and are looking to learn about the editorial process within a distinguished publishing house, then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

Senior Designer- Graphic Novels

ABRAMS New York, NY

Manage and design graphic novels across all imprints including Amulet Books (middle-grade to young adult) and Abrams ComicArts (adult) imprints with special focus on our two newest ComicArts sub-imprints, MEGASCOPE and Surely.

Editorial Intern

FairSquare Comics Los Angeles, CA

FairSquare Comics is looking for an qualified editorial intern to join and make history with us.We are an immigrants and minorites focused graphic novel publisher based in California.

Comics & Comic Art Cataloger

Heritage Auctions Dallas, TX

Responsible for cataloging consignments of comic books, original comic book art, and comic book-related memorabilia, and for providing expert opinion of these items to consignors, bidders, the public in general, and associates in other auction venues.

Operations Assistant, Comics

Heritage Auctions Dallas, TX

Responsible for the presentation of consignment items which includes sorting, heavy lifting, cleaning, and labeling. This position will help unpack, tag, and enter property information into database and assist with client pickups after auctions.

Comics Grader

Heritage Auctions Dallas, TX

Heritage Auctions, a well-established auction house with over 40 years of longevity, is seeking a talented Comic Grader to join our Comics Department in Dallas. Local candidates preferred.

Web Comics Writers and Proofreaders (Korean into English)

Mother Tongue

We are looking for translators + editors who have capacity to translate or edit at least 10,000 Korean characters per week. You must be an English native speaker and must have bilingual or near native fluency in Korean.

Content Producer (Marvel)

The Topps Company New York, NY

Topps Digital is looking for a Content Producer to help grow our Marvel digital collectible mobile app for iOS and Android. As a Content Producer, you will drive content development and execution. You will work with a team of other Content Producers, Product Managers, Designers, and Community Managers to help drive growth in Topps Marvel Collect.

Design Assistant, Workman Publishing

Workman Publishing New York, NY

Workman Publishing's children's department is growing! We're a small, creative, collaborative team of editors and designers focused on creating innovative nonfiction for children ages 0 – 14. We ideate books ranging from board books to complex novelty formats to graphic novels. We're looking for a Design Assistant to help us track projects and develop books from the idea stage to prepping files for the printer. This is an entry-level position with a lot of growth potential

Design Assistant – Children's

HarperCollins Publishers New York, NY

Provide design support to Senior Art Director and Associate Art Directors as needed.

Provide administrative support to the Design team including archiving files, updating charts, processing invoices and contracts, ordering books, etc.

Create materials for presentations that may include sketch comps and illustrator suggestions.

Under supervision, design front list novels and interiors, paperback repackages, graphic novels, reprints and bound galleys.

Provide general assistance to team on special projects as needed

Senior Editor, HMH Books for Young Readers

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt New York, NY

We are seeking a dynamic, professional, market-savvy senior editor to acquire and develop a select list of leading children's books with an emphasis in commercial picture books and young graphic novels. The ideal candidate will have proven market knowledge, experience acquiring and developing a successful title list, excellent author and agent connections, strong editorial skills, and an understanding of product financials.

Senior Designer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Hachette Book Group New York, NY

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers is seeking a talented Senior Designer who will be responsible for the design of a dynamic list of graphic novels, in-house IP, and branded content. This includes a wide variety of categories such as picture book, novelty, middle grade, young adult, graphic novel, fiction, and non-fiction. Working alongside the Art Director, this person will be responsible for seeing each project through the design process, including conception, layout, art direction, approvals, and preparing files for production in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment.

Marketing Manager, Norton Young Readers

W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. New York, NY

W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. is seeking a Marketing Manager to join Norton Young Readers. Norton Young Readers is the childrens and young adult imprint of W.W. Norton, publishing approximately 30 titles per year in the picture book, narrative fiction and nonfiction, and graphic novel categories, for all ages from elementary school to teen. This role will support the Publishing Director of Norton Young Readers. This is a full-time position based out of Nortons headquarters in NYC.

Volunteer Marketing Strategy Consultant for Saving Jane Inc

Taproot Foundation New York, NY

Saving Jane, an NGO that works to prevent against human trafficking through educational and other programs, is looking for a Crowdfunding Campaign Manager. This volunteer will plan, execute, and manage a campaign for Nick and the Wasp Tattoo, a 60-page educational graphic novel on the rights of foster care children.

Lecturer in Comics and Art Foundation

University of Wisconsin-Stout Menomonie, WI

Lecturer in Comics and Art Foundation in the Department of Art & Art History at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Position appointment to begin Fall 2021. M.F.A. in Art with an emphasis in Comics/Illustration/Drawing or equivalent terminal degree in visual arts, animation or digital media is required by contract start date. To be considered applicants must have two years of industry experience in Comics and/or Illustration and show evidence of potential for teaching excellence.

Film/TV Development Intern

WEBTOONLos Angeles, CA

WEBTOON Studios is offering a paid internship for an amazing student of storytelling. The Film/TV Development Intern will partner with the Development team to tackle project-based work that intersects the rigors of development with the multiple avenues of entertainment production. You will get real-world experience on the cutting-edge of storytelling and contribute to introducing a new way to tell narratives from the ground up. This role requires out-of-the-box thinking, quite a bit of ingenuity, and the creative chops to back it up.

General Manager – Comics (Remote)

Hip eCommerce

Hip eCommerce is searching for a General Manager to build our Comics category through the HipComic.com marketplace. The collectible Comics market is over $5 Billion per year and represents a massive business opportunity for Hip eCommerce.