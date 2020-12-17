Bleeding Cool's Comic Book and Graphic Novel JobWatch

Comic Book JobWatch is an occasional look at people hiring in the comic book industry at all manner of levels, sales, creation, editorial, production or more.

Graphic Novel Illustrators

James Lorimer & Company, Canada

We are looking for graphic novelists to adapt non-fiction books from our adult list into graphic novel format for use primarily in secondary schools. Topics many include wealth inequality, basic income, the environment, and the oil industry. For an idea of the type of project we are envisioning, please see the book Understanding the Crash by Seth Tobocman. We are also looking for illustrators to adapt a series of books on Canadian who have been wrongfully convicted (Real Justice series) into graphic novel format. The narrative format editions of these books can be found on our website at lorimer.ca/realjustice. Note that this project will likely be royalty-based and that the fee below is the advance against royalties. Once the advance has "earned out," illustrators will receive royalties annually for the life of the publication.

Entry-Level Puller/Packer, Grader Trainee

Lone Star Comics/MyComicShop, Arlington,Texas

Despite the pandemic, Lone Star Comics is continuing to grow. The building we thought only a few years ago would be big enough isn't now, despite our adding another 15,000 sq. ft. warehouse, giving us a total of 80,000 sq. ft., with every foot of dedicated to internet comic book sales. At the same time, we've been adding staff. We are looking for entry level puller/packer and grader trainee applicants. You can email jobs@mycomicshop.com with your resume and questions. Buddy is also looking for candidates with extensive knowledge of pre-1970s comic, pulps, BLBs and magazines pre-1970. If you know who Enoch Bolles was, for example, you likely have the interest and knowledge we need. And if you happen to be an older guy (or gal), hey, so am I, we do not age discriminate!

Associate Director of Client Operations, Graphic Novels and Manga – PRH Publisher Services

Penguin Random House LLC (New York, NY)

We are seeking an experienced operations professional to join its Client Operations team as an Associate Director to work with PRHPS's ever-growing list of Graphic Novel and Manga publishers including clients such as, Dark Horse, IDW, DC Comics and others.

Executive Editor – Marvel Imprint

Glendale, California, New York,

The Executive Editor Marvel Press supports the Director, Global Editorial in the execution of the yearly editorial strategy by focusing on our company franchise priorities and liaising with third parties involved in the creative process. Responsibilities include guidance and management of the DPW Global Franchise editorial Marvel team executing global product development.

Art Lead – Marvel Games

Glendale, California

The Art Lead will work closely with the Creative Director and VP, Head of Creative to guide and manage the visual development of multiple Marvel game titles of varying styles, genres, and platforms. They will work with each team and provide them with visual guidance and brand feedback, they will help the partners define each game's style parameters, and to elevate our visual quality standards across our diverse and growing portfolio of mobile, VR, PC, and console games.

Digital Content Producer/Editor – DC Universe

DC Entertainment California – Burbank

DC is seeking a Digital Content Preditor (Producer-Editor) who's passionate about the DC Universe, comics, social media, and digital content creation. The ideal candidate is a driven, highly creative self-starter who must be ready to create daily, original native video content for DC Comics' social channels (Twitter, Instagram, SnapChat, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube). This position requires expertise in video content creation & social media content optimization. This role will be responsible for growing & recruiting DC fans via engaging, culturally relevant digital content across DC's social media platforms.

Director, Business Development – DC Publishing

DC Entertainment California – Burbank

WarnerMedia seeks a Director, DC Business Development for the DC Publishing Finance department. Leads strategic development process & drives operating plans with DC Business Leads with sole focus on accelerating revenue and market share growth.

VP, Editorial Strategy & Programming

DC Entertainment California – Burbank

D.C. Publications, Inc. seeks a VP, Editorial Strategy & Programming for the Executive department.

The VP, Editorial Strategy & Programming will develop strategic recommendations to optimize DC Comics annual editorial slate and promotional programming plans across key retail & digital distribution channels. This role will work closely with the Editor-in-Chief to develop editorial priorities for the Editorial staff to enhance character and narrative content to entertain our global DC fanbase. This role will help strategize, organize, and communicate the overall publishing content strategy across all DC Comics imprints. Success will be measured by increased fan engagement, positive sentiment, growth in DC Universe Infinite subscriptions, and achievement of DC Comics annual Publishing revenue goals.

Director, Marketing Project Management

DC Entertainment California – Burbank

We are seeking a Project Manager who is a dynamic self-starter to develop, launch, and lead strategic and coordinated cross-organizational initiatives across DC Comics, related WarnerMedia business units, and external partners. The ideal candidate must be a strong communicator, love the act of planning and organization, and enjoy working inside a flexible team-oriented environment. This candidate should be versed in project management styles, methodologies, and processes. Tenacity, self-direction and follow-up skills are a must, as well as, the ability to anticipate issues and find effective solutions.

Foreign Licensing Sales Manager

IDW Publishing, Los Angeles, CA

This position is responsible for the totality of IDW Publishing's foreign licensing sales, including selling rights for both IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Production's entire catalog of products to international publishers. The Foreign Licensing Sales Manager will also be the key point person in maintaining relationships with international publishing contacts at the rights buyer level, serving as IDW's sales presence at conferences and events, and achieving key revenue milestones and targets.

Production Manager – Square Enix Books

Penguin Random House LLC, New York, NY

Penguin Random House Publisher Services is seeking a Production Manager to work on a growing list of titles comprising graphic novels (manga), trade novels, art books, and other publishing products. Reporting to the Director, Publisher Services, you will oversee all aspects of the book production cycle, from initial estimates through proofing and printing to reprints and inventory management.

Executive Editor – Quill Tree Books

HarperCollins, New York, NY

We are currently seeking an Executive Editor to be responsible for a wide range of editorial and publishing tasks in the Quill Tree Books imprint, which publishes award-winning picture books, fiction for children and teens, graphic novels, and nonfiction. The role will report to the VP, Editorial Director.

Senior Designer, Abrams Children's Books and ComicArts:

Harry N. Abrams, New York, NY

Manage and design graphic novels across all imprints including Amulet Books (middle-grade to young adult) and Abrams Comic Arts (adult) imprints with special focus on our two newest Comic Arts sub-imprints, MEGASCOPE and Surely.

Marketing Manager, Norton Young Readers

W.W. Norton, New York, NY

W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. is seeking a Marketing Manager to join Norton Young Readers. Norton Young Readers is the children's and young adult imprint of W.W. Norton, publishing approximately 30 titles per year in the picture book, narrative fiction and nonfiction, and graphic novel categories, for all ages from elementary school to teen. This role will support the Publishing Director of Norton Young Readers. This is a full-time position based out of Norton's headquarters in NYC.

Production Editor, MCPG

Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC, New York, NY

The production editor oversees approximately fifty fiction and nonfiction titles per year, including graphic novels, complex illustrated titles, picture books, novelty books, and middle grade and YA novels. Manages the production editorial process by assigning copyediting of manuscripts and proofreading and indexing of page proofs. Checks for quality assurance of text, illustrations and photos, and jackets/covers at all stages from manuscript to finished books.

Marketing Manager, Ten Speed Press & Clarkson Potter

Penguin Random House LLC, New York, NY

This title-marketing position reporting to the Assistant Director of Marketing, Food & Drink, will lead innovative consumer-facing campaigns, as well as partner on overall group strategies, to bring the imprints' publications to the largest possible readership. This is an exciting opportunity to work across these two renowned non-fiction lists. The Marketing Manager will be hands-on in the strategy as well as the creation and execution of customized campaigns for a rich assortment of authors shaping the cultural and literary conversation; help set and meet ambitious sales goals; and drive discovery and engagement, working closely with Publishing, Editorial, Publicity, Sales, Analytics, as well as Audience Development, Copy, Design and Media Buying, as part of the larger Random House Integrated Marketing Team.

Good luck! And if you get an interview, do let us know!