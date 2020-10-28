Jock, Nick Derington and Matt Taylor's DC Future State Team Variants

It's Future State time! DC Comics has, of late, been issuing Team Variant covers for comic stores who cannot afford to go the whole hog and get a 3000 print run on an exclusive variant cover. Instead, DC Comics do a 10,000 print run on each cover and let twenty stores buy a minimum 500 copies each. It is something they have been doing more and more of late – might they start to cannibalise themselves, like Marvel did on their Exclusive retailer covers? Either way, January has another three, from Jock, Nick Derington and Matt Taylor for the lead Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman Future State titles. If at the Final Order Cutoff date of the 22nd of November ,there are still copies available from the total print runs, retailers will have the chance to increase their orders. Retailers will choose which of the three covers they want in order of preference, orders will be accepted and filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here are the original solicitations:

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #1

"Superman of Metropolis" written by SEAN LEWIS

"Superman of Metropolis" art by JOHN TIMMS

"The Guardian" written by SEAN LEWIS

"The Guardian" art by CULLY HAMNER

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE

card stock blank variant cover

Before leaving for parts unknown, Clark Kent entrusted Earth's safety to his son. Now, Jonathan Kent is Superman! Top priority for this new Superman: to protect Metropolis. When a new version of Brainiac attacks, Jon takes drastic measures—which result in the Bottle City of Metropolis! But watch out, Jon, because Supergirl is on her way, and she is not happy with your decision.

Meanwhile, in the new bottle city, a new hero has risen. Jake Jordan, the former Manhattan Guardian, came to the City of Tomorrow to start over. But he's not the only one who wants a new beginning. An anarchist calling herself Honest Mary sees this time of trouble as an opportunity for rebirth—and she'll tear down the entire city to prove her point. Does Jake have what it takes to save his new home from disasters both inside and out of the bottle? Superman's former pal Jimmy Olsen is going to make sure he does!

Finally, the current Mister Miracle, Shilo Norman, is also in the bottle, and he's looking for a way out! He'd better be careful, though, or he may end up someplace unexpected. It's a story that continues in Superman: Worlds of War #1!

ON SALE 1/5/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $6.99 US

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #1

Future State: The Next Batman #1 (Jan. 5)

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by NICK DERINGTON

"Outsiders" written by BRANDON THOMAS

"Outsiders" art by SUMIT KUMAR

"Arkham Knights" written by PAUL JENKINS

"Arkham Knights" art by JACKSON HERBERT

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

card stock blank variant cover

Gotham City has always been dangerous—but now, it's downright deadly! Following the tragedy of "A-Day," the mayor allowed the private law enforcement group known as the Magistrate to take over policing so-called mask crime—and that has given rise to a new Dark Knight! What is this mysterious crime fighter's connection to former Batman weaponeer Lucius Fox? The fight for justice has never been this dangerous!

Then, in an new tale of the Outsiders, everything in Gotham City may be under the thumb of the Magistrate—but even members of that totalitarian force know that the outskirts of town are protected by the sword of Katana!

Plus, ride with the Arkham Knights on their quest for freedom. Arkham Asylum has been decommissioned, and the Magistrate rules the land with an iron fist and zero tolerance. Now it's time for the lunatics to take back their town! Follow Croc, Two-Face, Phosphorus, Zsasz, Clayface, and Astrid Arkham as the Arkham Knights raise holy hell on the occupiers of Gotham!

ON SALE 1/5/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $8.99 US

FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #1

written by JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

card stock blank variant cover

Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest lies a hero of mythic legend…Wonder Woman! But in the absence of Diana, Yara Flor has risen out of obscurity to protect Man's World from the magic that lies within it. Along with her trusty steed, she journeys to the Underworld to rescue one of her Themysciran sisters from the grasp of Hades. Will she unleash the wrath of this god in the process? You won't want to miss this first appearance of a character who will change the history of Wonder Woman forever!