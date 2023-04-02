Joe Biden Makes First Appearance In DC Comics As President (Spoilers) Once upon a time, it was relatively common for the President Of The United States to appear in superhero comic books in one form or another.

President Barack Obama made that more common It helped that read Spider-Man and Conan comics when he was younger, and could still quote from them. So when he became President, marking the first time a black person had achieved that role in the USA, Marvel Comics decided to also mark the occasion but including a short story featuring Obama meeting Spider-Man. In years to come, he would widely appear in both Marvel and DC Comics titles.

And then President Trump caused problems when he did appear, as well as when he didn't.

But as for President Biden? Aside from Savage Dragon and biographical comics, there has been very little, certainly not from Marvel and DC Comics. Well, that changes this Tuesday with Icon Vs Hardware #2 by Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills and Denys Cowan.

Quantum Juice or Q-Juice for short, is a dequantified plasma, a unique and sometimes deadly form of plasma that created the genetic mutations after the Big Bang in Dakota City for the Milestone comic books. And now being weaponised at the highest levels of the state, it seems… will Marvel follow suit?

ICON VS HARDWARE #2 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH

(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Rahzzah

With time itself under Hardware's control, the hierarchy of power in the Dakotaverse has changed! Having altered events so the Big Bang never happened, Curtis Metcalf now finds himself as the head of Alva Industries—but the world is still on the brink of chaos! Can Hardware stop his alternate-timeline self from dooming us all? Does he want to? Because if he won't, it'll fall to Icon…and crossing Icon is never wise!

Retail: $4.99 04/04/2023