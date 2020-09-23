Savage Dragon #253 Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Image Comics partner and CFO Erik Larsen is voting Joe Biden/Kamala Harris this Presidential Election in November, with an alternate cover of his ongoing comic book Savage Dragon #253 revealed today.

"This is an important election. They always say that but with America literally on fire and an ineptly handled pandemic it feels especially so," said Larsen. "Twelve years ago Savage Dragon endorsed Barack Obama and history was made. Savage Dragon #137 was the first comic book to feature the then-candidate Obama on its cover and it became a global sensation. It's time to take a stance once more and help make the country, and the world, a better place!" Larsen has previously done covers featuring cameos of politicians, his cover endorsing Barack Obama sold out and went back to press four times.

It's also notable that after Trump was elected President, Dragon, his wife and their kids moved to Canada, as a result of a ban on aliens. Savage Dragon is one of longest running superhero comics and unlike rivals, is taking place in real time. The original Savage Dragon died and the series currently stars his son, Malcolm Dragon. See, DC Comics? It can work… So, Erik Larsen, Mike Mignola, who is next?

Savage Dragon has had a long tradition of president and candidate covers dating back to George W. Bush, and covers featuring past presidents have become collectible items. Savage Dragon #253 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 21st.

SAVAGE DRAGON #253 CVR B LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG208695

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"THE VICIOUS CIRCLE REBORN"

The notorious criminal organization known as the Vicious Circle has left Chicago and found a new home-in Toronto, Ontario, and their only obstacle is Malcolm Dragon, son of the Savage Dragon. But Malcolm Dragon was already in over his head before their arrival. How can he possibly hope to survive? Comes with our highest possible recommendation.In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99