Joe Biden Vs Mickey Mouse in Keenspot May 2024 Solicits

Mickey Mouse is in the public domain. And now in Biden's Titans as part of in Keenspot's May 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Mickey Mouse is in the public domain, Or at least the Steamboat Willie version of the character is. Now, Disney still owns the trademark to Mickey Mouse, and to Steamboat Willie, so you can't put the name of the character on the cover of a comic book. That would be trading under the mark. But Disney no longer owns the copyright, the right to make copies. So that's what Erik Larsen is doing with last week's Savage Dragon #268. And. it seems, what Biden's Titans will be doing in Keenspot's May 2024 solicits and solicitations…

BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR A MICKEY UNLEA

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

MAR241730

MAR241731 – BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR B STEAMBOAT JO

MAR241732 – BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR C RFK JR UNVAX

MAR241733 – BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR D MICK & POOH

MAR241734 – BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR E E TICKET

MAR241735 – BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR F HOLOFOIL FLI

MAR241736 – BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR G BLANK SKETCH

MAR241737 – BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV

MAR241738 – BIDENS TITANS VS MICKEY MOUSE (UNAUTH) #1 CVR I 20 COPY INCV

(W) John Barron (A / CA) Shawn Remulac

The totally unauthorized and unofficial crossover that's 95 years in the making! Your favorite non-defunct presidential superhero team, Biden's Titans, have previously battled monsters like Dracula, QAnon, and even Elon Musk! But nothing can prepare them for their next foe… Mickey Mouse?! (And Winnie-The-Pooh, also!) The public domain is to blame for this bonkers parody, which also introduces a new independent superhero: RFK Jr as… The Unvaxxed! Stare in slack-jawed awe as you read this magically stupid seventh chapter of Biden's Titans! (Includes bonus pull-out poster!)

In Shops: May 29, 2024

DUST PIRATES #2

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

MAR241739

(W) Bob Frantz, Kevin Cuffe (A) Tony Gregori (CA) Liana Kanga

The evil king XCISOR has the two pirates in his sights, and now Sam and Quintor are on the run. While the king's eyes are elsewhere, the rebellious water witch Ysennia uses the opportunity to set her plan into motion-a daring attack on the kingdom's largest water station! Will The Dust Pirates survive? Will Ysennia's plan succeed? Find out in the thrilling second issue!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

HAPPY ASTRONAUT #5 CVR A MATT RODGERS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

MAR241740

MAR241741 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #5 CVR B ART BALTAZAR

MAR241742 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #5 CVR C BALTAZAR VIRGIN HOLOFOIL

MAR241743 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #5 CVR D MATT RODGERS WEATHERED VAR

(W) Matt Fife (A / CA) Matt Rodgers

Super: The Star Wizard, Captain Dook, Orion, Ptoophagus, Sirius, and even that

mustachioed scorpion fella, all show up on Planet Esveep, right where our

adventure began, ready for a magic-sapping, planet-demolishing war! The only

thing standing in their way is Happy, Half, Barry and a whole army of Starlings!

Join us for the thrilling conclusion to the opening arc of Happy Astronaut!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SQUISH & SQUASH #3 CVR A MIKE HARTIGAN

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

MAR241744

MAR241745 – SQUISH & SQUASH #3 CVR B FRANCO

MAR241746 – SQUISH & SQUASH #3 CVR C SEAN VON GORMAN

(W) Niall O'Rourke (A / CA) Mike Hartigan

Our heroic duo, Squish and Squash of The Intergalactic Search and Rescue Squad, are called into action to save Planet Blip from an army of out-of-control toy robots! Can our brave heroes save the workers at Tomorrow's Toys from their cruel robot overlords? Squish and Squash are going to need all the help they can get to stop… The Rise of The Robots!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

