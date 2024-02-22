Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: erik larsen, mickey mouse, savage dragon

Image Comics Publishes Mickey Mouse In Savage Dragon

So Mickey Mouse is in the public domain, Or at least the Steamboat Willie version is. Hence what Erik Larsen is doing with Savage Dragon #268

Article Summary Mickey Mouse appears in Image Comics' Savage Dragon #268 by Erik Larsen.

The Steamboat Willie version of Mickey is public domain but trademarked.

Savage Dragon comic reflects real-world events in its storytelling.

Issue #268 is tipped to become a collectible due to its unique content.

So Mickey Mouse is in the public domain, Or at least the Steamboat Willie version of the character is. Now, Disney still own the trademark to Mickey Mouse, and to Steamboat Willie, so you can't put the character on the cover of a comic book, or call it by those names. That would be trading under the mark. But Disney no longer own the copyright, the right to make copies. So that's what Erik Larsen is doing with this week's Savage Dragon #268.

Savage Dragon is often a comic that has "gone there", discussing and showing the things one is meant to avoid at dinner parties, sex, religion and politics. Taking place in real time, it has also reflected the real world around it better than any other superhero comic book, ever. From elections, to pandemics, to protests to police action, it has never shied away from reflecting the world in its pages. And that means the original look of Mickey Mouse.

And it turns out that Mickey Mouse a) exists in the Savage Dragon world and b) is a fan of Dragon.

…and also of Maxine. This is what happens when cartoons go out of copyright. Expect Erik Larsen to be doing something similar with Popeye next year. And in a decade or so, it will be Superman and Batman's turn for gangbang warfare.

Savage Dragon #268 is the life's work of Image Comics founder Erik Larsen, it is one of my favourite superhero comic books, but rarely gets the sales or attention it deserves. If I was a betting man, I would look to eBay to this becoming quite a collectible as a result. Especially this week as copies have come through to Lunar comic book stores but not, it seems, to Diamond distributed stores…

…unless of course they have been locked up with the toothpaste and chocolate bars. Reflecting the real world around you…

SAVAGE DRAGON #268 CVR A ERIK LARSEN VAR (MR)

(W/A/CA) Erik Larsen

NEW STORY ARC "THE NEW KID IN TOWN" Malcolm Dragon is settling in to his new home on the West Coast – and his new job – containing and controlling the all-out mayhem in the region! It's the start of a bold new direction as Malcolm Dragon assembles his team and faces a threat of unparalleled proportions! Strap in, for the ride of a lifetime! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2024

SAVAGE DRAGON #268 CVR A LARSEN (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL230507

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

NEW STORY ARC "THE NEW KID IN TOWN" Malcolm Dragon is settling in to his new home on the West Coast – and his new job – containing and controlling the all-out mayhem in the region! It's the start of a bold new direction as Malcolm Dragon assembles his team and faces a threat of unparalleled proportions! Strap in, for the ride of a lifetime! In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $3.99

