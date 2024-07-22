Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: brian bolland, joe pruett, Michael Gaydos, Voices In My HEad

Joe Pruett's Voices In My Head, With Phil Hester & Michael Gaydos

Joe Pruett's Voices In My Head, with Juan Doe, Phil Hester, Andrew Robinson, Michael Gaydos, Brian Bolland and Tim Bradstreet.

Joe Pruett, far from Aftershock Comics, is putting together a new horror anthology, which as we have noted, seem to be the done thing right now, in time for Hallowe'en. Voices In My Head will be published by Image Comics, as part of their October 2024 solicits and solicitations, and we have a preview below. And while the voices in Joe Pruett's head will be all his, they will include artists Juan Doe, Phil Hester, Andrew Robinson, Michael Gaydos, Brian Bolland and Tim Bradstreet.

VOICES IN MY HEAD (ONE SHOT) CVR A BRIAN BOLLAND

(W) Joe Pruett (A) Juan Doe, Phil Hester, Andrew Robinson, Michael Gaydos (CA) Brian Bolland

From Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT, comes a collection of disturbing tales, chilling revelations, and magical adventures. Drawn by some of today's top artistic talents, including MICHAEL GAYDOS (Jessica Jones), PHIL HESTER (THE FAMILY TREE), ANDREW ROBINSON (DUSTY STAR), and JUAN DOE (Dark Ark), with a cover by BRIAN BOLLAND! 1:10 incentive cover by** TIMOTHY BRADSTREET**! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

Joe Pruett broke into comics in 1989 as Bob Burden's assistant on Flaming Carrot Comics from Dark Horse, where he inked backgrounds, assisted on lettering, and transcribed scripts. He worked with Burden from issues #23-29 until 1992, when Pruett joined Gary Reed's Caliber Comics, working as a writer, editor and creative director until 1998. This included founding, editing and writing for the influential and well-regarded anthology comic book series, Negative Burn, which included the Alan Moore Songbook series. He left Caliber to become a freelance writer and worked on X-Men titles at Marvel including Cable. He then founded Desperado Publishing in 2004, publishing through Image Comics, including a second series of Negative Burn. In 2015, Joe Pruett co-founded the creator-owned publisher AfterShock Comics with former Marvel Comics X-Men Group Editor veteran Mike Marts, which recently declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And now it seems he is back to the anthology game…

