Joe Quesada Launches NYCC Edition Of Disciple #1

Joe Quesada Launches his New York Comic Con edition of Disciple #1

Article Summary Joe Quesada unveils Disciple #1 at NYCC with Mad Cave Studios' Amazing Comics imprint.

Attend Joe Quesada's panel to get exclusive Disciple: Quarto No. 1 and Amazing Comics swag.

Disciple, a prequel to Hamlet set in an assassin's world, features a star-studded creative team.

Scheduled signings and events throughout NYCC offer fans unique perks and engagement with Quesada.

Joe Quesada is heading from Idaho to New York Comic Con with his new Amazing Comics imprint from Mad Cave Studios. He will be bringing his new comic book Disciple #1 to the Amazing Comics Booth L1. "At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, we ran completely out of our FREE Amazing Comics Disciple: Quarto No. 1 preview book, so we printed up a new exclusive version with a color cover for NYCC. It's FREE and will only be available at my 12:30-1:30 PM Mad Cave Studios signing as well as…"

Joe Quesada's Amazing Q&A

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Room 408

Following the monumental announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, join legendary comic book creator Joe Quesada for an exclusive New York Comic-Con panel where he dives deeper into the world of Amazing Comics and his history in the comics industry. Building on the excitement from his SDCC collaboration with Mad Cave Studios and DuPuis, Joe will explore the creative process behind his new imprint that's capturing the imagination of fans worldwide. Get the chance to participate in a live Q&A with the man who's, once again, reshaping the comic book landscape and receive a free copy of Disciple: Quarto 1, Amazing Comics NYCC exclusive preview of their inaugural title, plus a very special Amazing Comics Golden Ticket. As a bonus, the two best questions asked at the panel will walk away with an extremely rare Amazing Comics Challenge Coin.

And he will be signing the The Joe Quesada Wraparound, Gatefold PLANET DEATH Triptych Lithograph, exclusively available only to those who attend the New York Comic Con BAD IDEA signing on Saturday, October 19th at 4:15pm (immediately following the BAD IDEA panel) at booth 3421. Joining Quesada to sign this gorgeous 11×17 lithograph are the co-writers of PLANET DEATH — blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern).

Thursday 10/17

10:30-11:30 AM- Signing at booth L1

3:30- 4:30 PM- signing at booth L1

Friday 10/18

10:30-11:30 AM- Signing at booth L1

3:30- 4:30 PM- signing at booth L1

Saturday 10/19

10:30-11:30 AM- Joe Quesada's Amazing Q&A room 409

12:30-1:30 PM- Amazing Comics Signing at Mad Cave Studios booth 3441

3:00-4:00 PM- Signing at booth L1

4:15- 5:15 PM Bad Idea Planet Death signing booth 3421

Sunday 10/20

10:30-11:30 AM- signing at booth L1

3:00- 4:00 PM- Signing at booth L1

I have my copy of Disciple #1. I'm even wearing the T-Shirt as I'm writing this. And the realisation that I will never, ever suit a baseball hat.

At the Mad Cave Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con, they announced that Dupuis, the longest-running comic book publisher in Europe, over a hundred years, would be collaborating with Mad Cave Studios. But also with former Marvel EIC and CCO Joe Quesada with a new project called Amazing Comics. Apparently, the day after Joe Quesada left Marvel, he started talking to the Mad Cave people about this new publishing venture, creating comic books intended to appeal to a very wide audience indeed.

Their first book is The Disciple, by Joe Quesada, and film producer Charlie Dorfman, and artists Wade Von Grawbadger, and Richard Isanove. It is described as Hamlet in a world of assassins. But starting with a prequel, a "young Hamlet".

