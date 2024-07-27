Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Amazing Comics, Disciple, joe quesada, mad cave, sdcc

Joe Quesada's New Publisher, Amazing Comics, With Mad Cave & Dupuis

Joe Quesada launches his New Publisher, Amazing Comics, at San Diego Comic-Con, with Mad Cave and Dupuis - and a new comic called Disciple

At the Mad Cave Studios panel, they announced that Dupuis, the longest-running comic book publisher in Europe, over a hundred years, would be collaborating with Mad Cave Studios. But also with former Marvel EIC and CCO Joe Quesada with a new project called Amazing Comics.

Apparently, the day after Joe Quesada left Marvel, he started talking to the Mad Cave people about this new publishing venture, creating comic books intended to appeal to a very wide audience indeed.

And that this is also what this Idaho's #1 Comic Book Company teaser ting that's been playing out is all about. Joe Quesada lives in Idaho. But they are looking further afield for their potatoes. They want to make books that stand the test of time, and bring European talent to the American market. They'll be showing the inaugural book only, planning a slow rollout, and the editor-in-chief of the line will be Joe Quesada's wife and former Marvel editor, Nancy Quesada.

How's about those potatoes?

Their first book is The Disciple, by Joe Quesada, and film producer Charlie Dorfman, and artists Wade Von Grawbadger, and Richard Isanove. It is described as Hamlet in a world of assassins. But starting with a prequel, a "young Hamlet". The idea of Amazing Comics started for Joe in 2005, as he wanted to leave a legacy and work without a safety net. It's a character and story-focused response to all the other companies talking about IP and entertainment franchises. You know, like Marvel. Oh and to have fun too. Here's a look…

As well as where you can find Joe Quesada for signings, and promotion for the Disciple and Amazing Comics… "established in your imagination".

Attendees at the panel will be getting this preview comic of Disciple when they leave… look for those to get flipped fast on eBay at the end of the panel!

Mad Cave's Industry-Shaking Comics Secret Revealed!

Saturday July 27, 2024 1:30pm – 2:30pm PDT

Room 29CD

The biggest creators in comics are joining forces with Mad Cave and taking comics worldwide! Mad Cave's most explosive secret will be a secret no more, an on-stage reveal literally centuries in the making, with great stories and characters made expressly for fans everywhere. Absolutely mandatory attendance for journalists, bloggers, and podcasters!

Massive big thanks to Anthony January for making it to the panel for Bleeding Cool… we owe you sir. HAve some more potatoes.

