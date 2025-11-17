Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Joe Sacco's Palestine To Be Turned Into A Stage Play

At Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, this weekend, Joe Sacco appeared on the final day of the show, signing his new book The Once and Future Riot, published by Jonathan Cape, as well as appearing on a panel at the show. Tonight, he will be in London for an event, "In Conversation: Joe Sacco and Anthony Loyd," at the Frontline Club near Paddington, from 7 pm, and then on Wednesday for a Signing With Joe Sacco at Gosh Comics, from 5 pm. At Thought Bubble, Sacco talked extensively about his work, the challenges, the process that saw his work published in the first place, as well as the responsibility to the people whose lives he covers. He was also asked if he could see any of his work being adapted for other media, the big or small screen. He replied on stage, and later clarified in person, that he would not, he would find such a thing impossible, given the real lives of those he portrays in the comics, being emblazoned on the big screen, he did state that he has been in discussion regarding a stage play adaptation of his earlier book, and the one that made his name, Palestine. And that this kind of obviously fictional portrayal on stage may have a greater sense of removal from the original…

The Once and Future Riot by Joe Sacco

From the ground-breaking graphics journalist and author of Palestine, a revelatory investigation of the deadly sectarian riots in 2013 Uttar Pradesh, India, and their urgent global significance today Compared to other episodes of lethal Indian communal violence, the clashes in Uttar Pradesh in 2013, the Muzaffarnagar Riot, were a relatively small-scale affair. It had happened before and will probably happen again: Hindus and Muslims, armed with guns and swords, riled up by vitriolic rhetoric and a tangle of accusations, turn on one another. The truth fragments along religious lines, both in the lead-up to the rampage and in its bloody aftermath. Joe Sacco immerses himself in Uttar Pradesh, speaking to government officials, political leaders, village chiefs, and especially the victims, who were mostly landless peasants, in a quest to understand this riot as an archetype of political violence. In the process, he probes the role of savagery in a democracy; the power of crowds, rather than leaders, to influence the course of events; the collision of competing narratives; and the accounts that perpetrators construct to explain away their participation in bloodshed. Sacco has chronicled the urgent histories that define the world around us, from the Great War to Gaza. Here, the award winning cartoonist turns his masterful visual reportage to a story that is specific to India but with implications and resonance for us all.

A powerful graphic novel, capturing the heart of day-to-day life in occupied Palestine. In late 1991 and early 1992, at the time of the first Intifada, Joe Sacco spent two months with the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, travelling and taking notes. Upon returning to the United States he started writing and drawing Palestine, which combines the techniques of eyewitness reportage with the medium of comic-book storytelling to explore this complex, emotionally weighty situation. He captures the heart of the Palestinian experience in image after unforgettable image, with great insight and remarkable humour. The nine-issue comics series won a l996 American Book Award. It is now published for the first time in one volume, befitting its status as one of the great classics of graphic non-fiction.

