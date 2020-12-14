John Cassaday, Pepe Larraz, Peach Momoko Recreate Captain America

In March 1941, comic book legends Jack Kirby and Joe Simon introduced the world to Steve Rogers in the Hitler-punching Captain America Comics #1. Now, following the likes of the Giant-Size X-Men Tribute remake comic, Captain America Tribute #1 is a giant-sized special celebrating the character's 80th anniversary.

Captain America Tribute #1 will feature a cadre of Marvel's best artists redrawing and modernizing Captain America's first appearance, Captain America Comics #1, as well as his genre-defining reintroduction to the Marvel Universe, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Avengers #4. See the Star-Spangled Avenger's extraordinary origin, his first battle against the Red Skull, and his Silver Age debut where he emerges from suspended animation to live on as a Star-Spangled Avenger like never before as your favorite artists reimagine these classic tales for a new age. These definitive comic book stories will be presented in an all-new way in a star-studded special that will delight long-time True Believers and the current generation of Marvel fans!

The comic will include artwork by John Cassaday, Marguerite Sauvage, David Lapham, Declan Shalvey, Perf Pérez, Salvador Larroca, Leinil Francis Yu, Valerio Schiti, Carlos Pacheco, Inhyuk Lee, Kei Zama, Sara Pichelli, Jesús Saiz, Kim Jacinto, Adam Kubert, Federico Vicentini, Mahmud Asrar, Jim Cheung, Terry Dodson, Joe Bennett, Alex Ross, Steve Epting, Adam Hughes, Stephanie Hans, Javier Garrón, Alitha E. Martinez, Elena Casagrande, Paco Medina, Daniel Acuña, Chris Samnee, Butch Guice, Rachael Stott, Pepe Larraz, Greg Smallwood, Greg Land, Ray-Anthony Height, Mark Bagley, and Marvel's Stormbreakers including Peach Momoko, Juann Cabal, Carmen Carnero, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Natacha Bustos, Iban Coello, and Patrick Gleason.

"We packed this book full of top-flight artistic talent, all paying tribute to the King," Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said. "So while you can just read these as stories, readers are definitely going to want to savour the experience, and see how each artist stacks up to the original work done by Jack Kirby."

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1 Written by JOE SIMON, STAN LEE AND JACK KIRBY Art by JOHN CASSADAY, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DAVID LAPHAM, PEACH MOMOKO, DECLAN SHALVEY, PERE PÉREZ, SALVADOR LARROCA, JUANN CABAL, CARMEN CARNERO, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, VALERIO SCHITI, CARLOS PACHECO, INHYUK LEE, R.B. SILVA, KEI ZAMA, SARA PICHELLI, JESÚS SAIZ, KIM JACINTO, ADAM KUBERT, FEDERICO VICENTINI, JOSHUA CASSARA, MAHMUD ASRAR, JIM CHEUNG, TERRY DODSON, JOE BENNETT, ALEX ROSS, STEVE EPTING, ADAM HUGHES, STEPHANIE HANS, JAVIER GARRÓN, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ, ELENA CASAGRANDE, PACO MEDINA, DANIEL ACUÑA, CHRIS SAMNEE, BUTCH GUICE, RACHAEL STOTT, PEPE LARRAZ, GREG SMALLWOOD, GREG LAND, IBAN COELLO, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, NATACHA BUSTOS, MARK BAGLEY, & PATRICK GLEASON. Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN