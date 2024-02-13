Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, John Comstantine

John Constantine Does The Power Pose But Only In DC Continuity

Metropolis is under attack by Bizarro magic in Action Comics #1062 today, and The Blue Devil and John Constantine are on the case.

Metropolis is under attack by Bizarro magic in Action Comics #1062 today, and everyone is affected. Well, mostly everyone. The Blue Devil and John Constantine are on the case, and Constantine does something he's never done before. And I don't mean join a team of superheroes, obviously he should never do that, but he does. No, it's more about his stance.

Hands in pockets, legs akimbo, manspreading on the streets of Manhattan, wind at his back, in a man power pose. Small wand energy. Seriously have you ever seen such an affair? His is not a Rob Liefeld character… thank goodness to gracious we have the John Constantine: Helblazer: Dead In America series back on the schedules, in which Constantine slouches…

…. shuffles…

… and slumps.

Action Comics #1062 by Jason Aaron and John Timms is published by DC Comics. The second issue of Constantine is out next week…

ACTION COMICS #1062 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) John Timms

The shocking second chapter of the Worst Bizarro Story Ever! Jason Aaron's first time writing Superman sees the Man of Steel trapped in a world gone mad, a Metropolis transformed into the City of Bizarro! While Superman struggles to save the lives of people who despise him, he's also battling the most powerful Bizarro of all…the one inside his own mind! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/13/2024 JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER DEAD IN AMERICA #2 (OF 8)

(W) Si Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

With the specter of mortality breathing down his neck, John heads to the Big Easy, where he enlists the skills of old friend Clarice Sackville to heal the fractured mind of Alec Holland, the Swamp Thing, and use that elemental power to kickstart his own dead heart. Perhaps she can do that–but it will require a drug-induced journey into distant realms that'll shake John to his rotten core. And meanwhile, Nat and Noah learn the magical lengths Clarice is willing to go to in order to extend her own terrifyingly long life… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

