Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, Bizarro

The Big Bizarro Superman Twist In Action Comics #1062 (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees Action Comics #1062 deal with a Metropolis that has gone looney, the Bizarro infection that has turned it into New Htrae.

Article Summary Action Comics #1062 features Metropolis transformed into New Htrae by Bizarro magic.

Superman battles internal and external threats as magic makes him vulnerable.

Bizarro Joker could be a surprising savior against the Metropolis mayhem.

Upcoming Action Comics #1063 teases a shocking team-up finale with Bizarro.

Tomorrow sees Action Comics #1062 deal with a Metropolis that has gone looney, the Bizarro infection that has taken over Metropolis, and turned it into New Htrae. Just as Batman #143 is dealing with a future infection from the Joker.

But it's not just Metropolis that has been turned by the Bizarro magic.

Superman of course is especiually vulnerable to magic. Or rather, he is just vulnerable to it in a way he isn't to anything else.

But it's not just the superheroes who are turning Bizarro. The villains are as well. There is a short history of Bizarro Jokers over the years. Sometimes they are the only sad, miserable sort on Htrae, the Bizarro World.

Or sometimes the daddest clown on the planet. But in Action Comics #1062? Bizarro Joker may be our only hope.

The Joker, with his three layered personalities, now resolved, as the man most able to save anyone. And there's a team up coming in #1063 it seems… calling it "his most shocking team-up ever as part of the mind-blowing final battle against the ultimate Bizarro."

Action Comics #1062 by Jason Aaron and John Timms is published tomorrow by DC Comics (or right now on Kindle in Australia)… and #1063 next month.

ACTION COMICS #1062 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) John Timms

The shocking second chapter of the Worst Bizarro Story Ever! Jason Aaron's first time writing Superman sees the Man of Steel trapped in a world gone mad, a Metropolis transformed into the City of Bizarro! While Superman struggles to save the lives of people who despise him, he's also battling the most powerful Bizarro of all…the one inside his own mind! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/13/2024 ACTION COMICS #1063 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) John Timms

The startling finale of I, Bizarro sees the Man of Steel making his most shocking team-up ever as part of the mind-blowing final battle against the ultimate Bizarro. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!