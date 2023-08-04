Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Valiant | Tagged: barry windsor smith, John Floyd, rip, Rune

John Floyd, Comic Book Inker, Dies At 61. RIP.

John Floyd, the inker best known for working with Barry Windsor-Smith, has died at the age of 61, after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

John Floyd, the comic book inker best known for working with Barry Windsor-Smith has died at the age of 61, after suffering from pancreatic cancer. A keen comic book collector and artist from a very young age, and a graduate of The Kubert School, John Floyd began his career as a colourist working on The Punisher in 1989, he began inking for Neal Adams at Continuity Comics in 1990, and then for DC Comics in 1993 on Green Lantern: Mosaic as well as their Batman comics, before inking Batman: Gotham Knights for its full 49 issues, with a variety of pencillers, giving the book a more cohesive look.

He was chosen by Barry Windsor-Smith to work in his studio as an inker and finisher, including on comics such as Rune, Eternal Warrior, Storyteller, Young Gods and Archer & Armstrong. He was brought on to Marvel comics like Conan The Adventurer to give the books that BWS flavour. He also worked on titles such as Birds of Prey, Dominique Laveau: Voodoo Child, Eternal Warriors, and Silver Surfer and, most recently, with Denys Cowan on Icon Vs. Hardware . He also worked as a storyboard artist on Hellblazer III, Rambling Rose, Target Earth and Bloodmoon, and a production artist on Django Unchained.

Fellow inkers and Kubert School classmates and teachers have been sharing their memories of John Floyd.

Rich Behrle Jr wrote in memorial. "Oh John, I am shocked to hear this! You were one of a few people that made it out of Kubert's with the same attitudes and career endeavors from the beginning! Over the years I had you as a FB friend always following your paths of glory. I remember seeing you at the Marvel Bullpen in the early days (I think you were there even while attending the Kubert's school at the time) Also seeing you at conventions and seeing your art as well as your inking skills just improve with each passing project. I must say that you have become one of my favorite inkers in comics, your stories and talent kept me riveted to the industry. I am very sorry to hear about this. R.I.P. my friend, you will always be in my heart."

Jimmy Palmiotti wrote "Heartbreaking news about a great guy with exceptional talent in and out of comics. Always sweet to talk the craft with and such a talented man. Gone way too soon. Comics have lost another great. May he rest in peace."

Nannette Brophy Major wrote "John was one of my favorite people. We met as students at The Joe Kubert School of Cartoon & Graphic Art, Inc., class of 1986. I will always remember his quiet cool…a deep thinker with a sweet smile and caring spirit…a true gentle man. His passion for art, especially comics, was undeniable; so it came as no surprise to me the heights he reached in his chosen field…his calling. I was so happy to reestablish my connection with John a few years ago. I will miss him. My condolences to his family and all who loved him…we are many. Rest in peace, dear friend."

Ken Branch wrote "We worked at Valiant Comics in the 90's (A very busy time for the new company) so timeSchema hanging out was limited to conventions. Saw John a few years back at The NYCC. We reminisced about the old days. I told John it was really cool that he had inked BWS. Really enjoyed his inking on various pencilers and how he crafted his style with others. I saw he was recently inking again. Made me smile and glad he was finding work. It was a shock to learn of his passing today. My condolences and prayers go out to Cindy and the entire family."

Rick Arthur wrote "I met John during our time as students at the Kubert School. He was one of my favorite people and in a small circle that I was able to continue keeping in touch with. John was a very dedicated artist and comic fan. It was amazing to hear his stories of who he met or worked with. He was quiet, intelligent, thoughtful, and a good friend. I will miss him a lot. I am sending prayers to the family and friends who knew him best. John was one of a kind. May he rest in peace."

And Michael Chen wrote "I am one of John's instructors from the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon & Graphic Art. I remember John as a very talented and hardworking artist, dedicated to his craft. He was an excellent student, very courageous and focused. My wife and I offer our condolences to his sister and any other member of his family and friends. He will be sorely missed."

Bleeding Cool shares condolences with family and friends. Rest in peace, John Floyd.

