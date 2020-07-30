John McCrea Launches Kickstarter with Garth Ennis, Gerry Duggan, More

Longstanding comic book writer/artist and Hitman co-creator John McCrea has turned to Kickstarter for a collection of a number of his creator-owned stories dubbed Mighty World of McCrea with an array of A-List collaborative talent over the decades. The first of four planned collections, the goal has already been doubled and it is anticipated to be delivered in November in both hardcover and softcover, the first volume will include the following:

Rocket Station Charlie, an all-new comic by Gerry Duggan and me, previewing here.

The Atheist, by Phil Hester and myself- the entire 94-page story plus never before seen design work and script pages- plus an all-new cover.

The Tosspot Four, by Garth Ennis and some bloke with the initials JM. This was Garth's and my first ever collaboration, before Troubled Souls… and it shows.

Dinosaurs Rool! by Nick Abadzis and little ol' me again- a painted colour story from me and the guy who brought you Hugo Tate and Laika.

Carla Allison, by me. The adventures of our eponymous heroine who first appeared in the world-famous Deadline magazine, alongside Tank Girl and Wired World,

Wyrmwood, by Mal Coney and that irritating reprobate, me. A fully painted story set in the magical woods of Wyrmwood.

Everyone who contributes to this Kickstarter will have their name printed on a thank you page towards the back of the book.

McCrea adds "As a kid, one of my favourite things at Christmas was getting the British annuals, be it Marvel, the Beano or the Six Million Dollar Man! These annuals had comic strips, sure, but loads of other things too- puzzle pages, interviews, articles, prose stories and more! And that is what the Mighty World of McCrea is going to have, too… volume 1 has an article on Belfast's first comic shop, Dark Horizons, which I helped start and it's connection to Belfast's punk scene in the late 70s / early 80s. There will be an interview with Gerry Duggan and an all-new Dead Eyes prose story written by Gerry, with all-new illustrations by me. There will also be short comics by some of my fantastically talented friends, like Hunt Emerson, Laura Howell and Martin Hand! Plus the aforementioned puzzle pages and more! It's a wonder we can jam it all into 200 pages. The Mighty World of McCrea will have 200 BIG pages and be an oversized 19.7 x 29.7 cm."

