John Paul Leon Batman/Catwoman Special #1 Delayed Until Christmas

Comic book creator John Paul Leon died on the 2nd of May 2021, after being diagnosed with cancer, at the age of 49. One of his final projects was the Batman/Catwoman Special, intended to run between two arcs of the Batman/Catwoman series, and reunited John Paul Leon with Tom King. Planned to be published in July, comic book retailers have been told that the issue in question has been delayed until the 21st of December. We don't yet know how much was completed, but it is likely to be published as a tribute to John Paul Leon, with contribution from other comic creators in honour of the man.

How this affects the rest of the Batman/Catwoman series is also not yet known, but the next issue, Batman/Catwoman #6 by Tom King and Clay Mann has also been delayed from the end of June, to be published on Tuesday, the 27th of July.

BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOHN PAUL LEON

(W) Tom King (A/CA) John Paul Leon

Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special one-off issue, meticulously illustrated by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night), traces the life of Selina Kyle from her earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether it was fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics. Retail: $5.99

BATMAN CATWOMAN #6 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann

As mysteries deepen, so do resentments. Throughout her life, Catwoman's actions have caused many close to her to doubt her motivations. Bruce Wayne, Phantasm, and now her daughter have all had their suspicions about her deals with The Joker. And when she killed the old clown, did it trigger this feline's ninth life? Or maybe it was really over all those years ago, the first time Phantasm drew her blood and Batman had to face a harsh truth. There are big revelations waiting to be found here at the halfway point in Tom King and Clay Mann's final word on the Bat/Cat romance!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021