John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November

The new Black Panther series by John Ridley and Juann Cabal with covers from Alex Ross and scooped by Bleeding Cool a month before the official announcement was meant to launch in August. Instead, it is launching on the 3rd of November, three months later. Its second issue, solicited for September is being similarly delayed until the 1st of December. As a result, expect the series to be missing from new solicitation listings for a couple of months as the schedule for this series gets rearranged.

BLACK PANTHER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210517

(W) John Ridley (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Alex Ross

NEW CREATIVE TEAM, NEW DIRECTION – "THE LONG SHADOW" STARTS HERE! Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal launch an all-new BLACK PANTHER series with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T'Challa's life and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe! Secrets from T'Challa's past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now T'Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T'Challa everything… Rated T In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99

BLACK PANTHER #2

JUL210611

(W) John Ridley (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Alex Ross

"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 2-T'Challa must act quickly to save his sleeper agents before they are assassinated! With the help of his sister, Shuri, he might be one step closer to the culprits…but is it too late? The assassins seem to always be one step ahead. And T'Challa better watch his back, for secrets lie everywhere… Rated T In Shops: Dec 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99