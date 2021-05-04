12 Years A Slave Screenwriter John Ridley To Write New Black Panther

Bleeding Cool has learned from our sources that Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley, and creator of The Next Batman for DC Comics, will be launching a new Marvel Comics project in August 2021, drawn by exclusive Marvel Comics artist and current Guardians Of The Galaxy penciller, Juann Cabal, beginning in August. Welcome to Wakanda, John and Juann!

The new Black Panther series will replace the current series which has been written by Ta Nehisi-Coates for five years.

John Ridley is best known as the screenwriter of Twelve Years A Slave, but also wrote about the British Black Panthers in the Sky TV series Guerilla, starring Idris Elba, Freida Pinto, and Babou Ceesay. After writing comic books The American Way, The Authority and Warblade for DC/Wildstorm some years ago, he recently returned to writing comic books with The Other History Of The DC Universe, The Next Batman, Second Son, and other related series, in which he introduced the world to Tim Fox, son of Lucius Fox, as the new Batman to replace Bruce Wayne in the suit. He also recently made his Marvel debut with Wolverine: Black White & Blood.

In previous years, DC Comics would have likely locked John Ridley down to an exclusive contract, but these are different times. And Marvel Comics has swooped.

Juann Cabal is best known for working on Marvel Comics titles, including All-New Wolverine, Elektra, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, X-23, Wolverine & Deadpool, and is currently the artist on Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Marvel recently announced the name of the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever. Is it possible that the new Black Panther series may look to reflect the reality of this new movie? Or, as with the previous series, will it continue to wend its own way? Never saw an Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda in the movies… yet.