Johnny Storm's New Girlfriend, Revealed (Fantastic Four Spoilers)

Johnny Storm's New Girlfriend, Angelica, Revealed in tomorrow's Fantastic Four #25 by Ryan North and Carlos E. Gomez.

Article Summary Johnny Storm's new girlfriend, Angelica, debuts in Fantastic Four #25 by Ryan North and Carlos E. Gomez.

Angelica is a six-foot centipede creature, adding to Johnny Storm's eccentric romantic history.

An alien world adventure tests the limits of Johnny Storm's cosmic love life in this issue.

The Fantastic Four must navigate a primitive alien civilization with life-changing secrets.

Oh, my goodness me. Okay, Johnny Storm has a reputation for romantic dalliances that don't end well. Dorrie Evans dumped him for spending too much time as the Human Torch. The Inhuman Crystal was forced to leave Earth over its pollution, but Johnny didn't follow her, so she married Quicksilver. Valeria of the 5th Dimension was in and out. Frankie Raye, aka Nova, dumped him for Galactus. And her flatmate Julie Angel wasn't interested. Zsaji dumped him for Colossus. And then there was Lyja, a Skrull masquerading as his best mate Ben Grimm's girlfriend, Alicia Marsters, who he got involved with, and married until the truth was revealed. His thing with Medusa ended because of Crystal. His thing with Namorita ended off-panel. Kourtney Keaton was always on and off again. Rogue in the blip. Psionics tried to kidnap his family and was then murdered. Darla Deerling dumped him for Ant-Man. There were hints about Daken. And then Kaila, the alien superhero Sky, was his cosmic soulmate until Johnny had a one-night stand with the Latverian champion and intended bride of Doctor Doom, Victorious.

A hot new girlfriend for Johnny Storm?

Human, mutant, inhuman, alien, alien-disguised as human, human who becomes a cosmic being, Johnny Storm does get around. But in tomorrow's Fantastic Four #25 by Ryan North and Carlos E. Gomez, Johnny Storm goes further… beyond the humanoid, with Angelica. In a world without a moon, he brings her one.

You can argue the morals all you wish, human, alien, humanoid, species, the lot. But Johnny Storm knows what he wants. And it seems to be pretty much everyone,.There

Could Johnny Storm have really found the one in the form of a six-foot centipede creature with big spikes, tentacles, and eyes you could get lost in? Come on, no one gets that lucky.

Sorry Johnny Storm, once again, the fates conspire against you. Maybe you should just read a lot of hentai when you get back….

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240813

(W) Ryan North (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Joshua Cassara

When an excursion to Latveria magically sends the Fantastic Four to an alien world, they have to work just to survive – and to make their way back to Earth! But that won't be easy on a world so unlike our own and with an alien civilization hundreds of years behind where we are…and it's not made any easier when JOHNNY STORM hooks up with one of the aliens there! And that's BEFORE this world's terrible secret is revealed…and billions of lives depend on what the Fantastic Four decide next! The Fantastic Four go cosmic in this extra-large spectacular! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

