Joker #9 Preview: In This Issue, a Joker MAY DIE?!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Joker #9 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the titular clown prince of crime is in big trouble, because Jim Gordon is about to let him die! In fact, he's encouraging it, and he isn't even giving Batman a chance to save him. Will The Joker really die here? Well, DC's got two more of them, right? They could afford to lose up to two! Check out the preview below.

JOKER #9

DC Comics

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Stefano Raffaele, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March

The terrifying Sampson family is ready to exact their revenge on the Clown Prince of Crime for the murder of one of their own during A-Day! Will Gordon risk his life to save…The Joker? The shocking series continues with the most horrifying issue yet! Backup: Punchline and Harper Row go head-to-head for the life and safety of Kelly Ness! If Harper loses, the radicalization of young people in Gotham City will know no limits!

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $5.99

