The Joker Throws Money, Protests Lockdown In Miami, Florida

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Miami-based documentary maker Billy Corben has been filming anti-lockdown protests in Miami these past few days. Including someone at Miami's South Beach who may have just watched Zack Snyder's new Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie all the way to the end.

The Joker Throws Money, Protests Lockdown In Miami, Florida, Billy Corben Twitter video screencap

Billy Corben, the Florida Man on the scene, tweeted out

Doesn't he know we live in a society? The video showed boozed-up onlookers chanting "we're watching the world burn," a line from Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight movie. But it was the Jack Nicholson Joker that came to mind, as he threw out dollar bills and pamphlets when he wasn't swinging his Stars And Stripes.

The Joker Throws Money, Protests Lockdown In Miami, Florida, Billy Corben Twitter video screencap

Following up with the news that the crowd did not comply with an 8 pm curfew, that police tried to disperse them and used pepper balls as Miami Beach Police used SWAT teams and anti-riot gear to disperse the crowd. With explosions, power outages and more, he reported on the local government setting up emergency meetings.

I wonder if the Miami Beach Joker has anything to add?

The Joker Throws Money, Protests Lockdown In Miami, Florida, Billy Corben Twitter video screencap

