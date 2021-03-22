The Joker Throws Money, Protests Lockdown In Miami, Florida

Miami-based documentary maker Billy Corben has been filming anti-lockdown protests in Miami these past few days. Including someone at Miami's South Beach who may have just watched Zack Snyder's new Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie all the way to the end.

Billy Corben, the Florida Man on the scene, tweeted out

Paints face and hair like the Joker, goes to South Beach, climbs up on a car with an American flag, screams "F-cking COVID is over baby!" and makes it rain. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/JTLEjzCZps — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 20, 2021

Doesn't he know we live in a society? The video showed boozed-up onlookers chanting "we're watching the world burn," a line from Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight movie. But it was the Jack Nicholson Joker that came to mind, as he threw out dollar bills and pamphlets when he wasn't swinging his Stars And Stripes.

Following up with the news that the crowd did not comply with an 8 pm curfew, that police tried to disperse them and used pepper balls as Miami Beach Police used SWAT teams and anti-riot gear to disperse the crowd. With explosions, power outages and more, he reported on the local government setting up emergency meetings.

Miami Beach government is having an emergency meeting now. It will accomplish nothing. They have absolutely no idea what they're doing. It is their lack of vision, will and action over the last 20 years that's put the city in this position. #BecauseMiami https://t.co/dQoFVGOAmC — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 21, 2021

I wonder if the Miami Beach Joker has anything to add?