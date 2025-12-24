Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: , ,

Joker, Red Hood & Lex Luthor Choose New, Familiar Forms In DC's K.O.

Joker, Red Hood & Lex Luthor Choose New, Familiar Forms In DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

Comments

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… DC's K.O. comes to Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman, Justice League Unlimited #14 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell and Vasco Georgiev and DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Dustin Nguyen and Giuseppe Camuncoli today, whether you want it to or not today whether you want it to or not. As the Justice League Unlimited go to hell, Electric Superman and Mister Terrific must find currency to enter the underworld…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #14

Mister Terrific loses his sense of Fair Play…

Big Time Spoilers For DC's K.O. Tournament This Week...
Justice League Unlimited #14

And Superman loses his hope. Will these outlast the event? But not to worry, over in Superman #33, Superboy Prime has got Superman's back. Even if it's a different Superman.

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman

So as Superboy Prime weaponises hope, Guy Gardner and Jay Garrick get the full K.O. rules explained to them in advance, which is nice…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

While Lex Luther and Etrigan the Demon get to use a touchscreen to choose their options.

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman

Red Hood and The Joker choose forms that reflect their previous battles, with famous images now reversed as Jason Todd takes the lead.

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Joker vs. Red Hood #1

While Lex Luthor brings back the Superman suit he once wore when trying to fill in for the missing Superman.

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman

And while in The Joker Vs Red Hood, they both fall…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Joker vs. Red Hood #1

It appears that the Joker inserted something into himself on the other side of his poison squirty flower…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Joker vs. Red Hood #1

 

Looks like The Joker has a heart after all. While Lex Luthor beings back his mystical runes to perform quite the switcheroo in hell.

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.

So as Aquaman meets his own hellish demise in the Underworld…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #14

Looks like Aquaman could have done with something similar. As Lex Luthor goes through the kind of transformation that may outlast DC's K.O. out of the other side as well. Aquaman has Emperor Aquaman in his future…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.

… will we also get Luthor The Demon going forward? And as evacuation of the Earth protocols start to fail on the Justice League Watchtower…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #14

The battle between Darkseid and the Quantum Quorum continues… both with the posessed Booster Gold against the Time Trapper…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

… and against Gorilla Grodd…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

And a message gets send from one book to another from Grodd to Lex Luthor…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

Even if the nature of Lex Luthor's breeches are up for continuity breaches.. well, it is from Earth to Hell, it was never going to be too accurate.

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman

And as the Earth succumbs to its nature…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Joker vs. Red Hood #1

When people say that everything has gone to hell or it's all just hell now…

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
The Joker vs. Red Hood #1

… they don't always mean it entirely literally.

Joker And Darkseid In DC's K.O.
This Is Fine by KC Green

DC 'Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman, Justice League Unlimited #14 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell and Vasco Georgiev and DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Dustin Nguyen and Giuseppe Camuncoli are all published by DC Comics today.

  • Justice League Unlimited #14 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora
    As the time-displaced heroes fight for their lives against the towering might of the demonic neron, Mr. Terrific descends into the cold vacuum of space! But this time it's by his own design…can Michael Holt team with the rogue agent behind Justice League Red to purge all emotion and coldly calculate the fate of humanity? Grab the tissues, everybody—this issue's about to break some hearts!
  • The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev
    DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 6 of 8! It's the match you never saw coming!
  • Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman
    DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 7 of 8! A fight you never expected but are dying to see!
  • DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Dustin Nguyen, Giuseppe Camuncoli
    DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 8 of 8! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal!

