Joker, Red Hood & Lex Luthor Choose New, Familiar Forms In DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… DC's K.O. comes to Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman, Justice League Unlimited #14 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell and Vasco Georgiev and DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Dustin Nguyen and Giuseppe Camuncoli today. As the Justice League Unlimited go to hell, Electric Superman and Mister Terrific must find currency to enter the underworld…

Mister Terrific loses his sense of Fair Play…

And Superman loses his hope. Will these outlast the event? But not to worry, over in Superman #33, Superboy Prime has got Superman's back. Even if it's a different Superman.

So as Superboy Prime weaponises hope, Guy Gardner and Jay Garrick get the full K.O. rules explained to them in advance, which is nice…

While Lex Luther and Etrigan the Demon get to use a touchscreen to choose their options.

Red Hood and The Joker choose forms that reflect their previous battles, with famous images now reversed as Jason Todd takes the lead.

While Lex Luthor brings back the Superman suit he once wore when trying to fill in for the missing Superman.

And while in The Joker Vs Red Hood, they both fall…

It appears that the Joker inserted something into himself on the other side of his poison squirty flower…

Looks like The Joker has a heart after all. While Lex Luthor beings back his mystical runes to perform quite the switcheroo in hell.

So as Aquaman meets his own hellish demise in the Underworld…

Looks like Aquaman could have done with something similar. As Lex Luthor goes through the kind of transformation that may outlast DC's K.O. out of the other side as well. Aquaman has Emperor Aquaman in his future…

… will we also get Luthor The Demon going forward? And as evacuation of the Earth protocols start to fail on the Justice League Watchtower…

The battle between Darkseid and the Quantum Quorum continues… both with the posessed Booster Gold against the Time Trapper…

… and against Gorilla Grodd…

And a message gets send from one book to another from Grodd to Lex Luthor…

Even if the nature of Lex Luthor's breeches are up for continuity breaches.. well, it is from Earth to Hell, it was never going to be too accurate.

And as the Earth succumbs to its nature…

When people say that everything has gone to hell or it's all just hell now…

… they don't always mean it entirely literally.

DC 'Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman, Justice League Unlimited #14 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell and Vasco Georgiev and DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Dustin Nguyen and Giuseppe Camuncoli are all published by DC Comics today.

