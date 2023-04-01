Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7 Preview: Work or Shoot? What will The Joker do when people believe his fight with Manhunter is all kayfabe in this preview of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7?

JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #7

DC Comics

0223DC176

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Following his explosive plans last issue, The Joker has turned L.A. into a war zone and worn out his welcome. He makes plans to leave and head back to Gotham to settle some unfinished business there, but discovers the City of Angels' darkest secret: nobody gets out easily. Now he must choose–face the manhunt or the Manhunter.

In Shops: 4/4/2023

SRP: $5.99

