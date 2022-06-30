Jon Moisan & Shantel LaRocque Join Boom Studios

Jon Moisan was an intern at The Weinstein Company and Dark Horse Comics before working in Marvel Comics editorial for six years. But for the last seven years, he has been working at Skybound Entertainment as an Editor. Last week he announced that he was off. At the time I reported that "my Bleeding Cool antennae tell me that he might be doing a reverse-Arune Singh and moving from Skybound Entertainment to Boom Studios, who have been hiring and promoting a fair few people recently."

And so it has transpired. Late last night, Boom Studios announced that it has hired two new editors. Shantel LaRocque had joined as Senior Editor, previously having "worked as an editor at Dark Horse Comics for over 10 years, overseeing multiple licensed publishing programs for Minecraft and Disney, as well as creator-owned titles such as Stephen McCranie's Space Boy, Henchgirl, Bandette, and Spell on Wheels."

And confirming that Jon Moisan has joined Boom Studios as Acquisition Editor. "He brings over a decade of experience to his new role, having started his career in editorial at Marvel Comics where he worked on bestselling titles such as Secret Wars, Thor, and more. After honing his skills, he joined Skybound where he edited titles like I Hate This Place, Redneck, and the multiple Eisner Award-nominated Stillwater."

"As BOOM! Studios continues to grow and expand as one of the top premier publishers in the industry, we're honored to welcome two brilliant and dedicated editors to our team," said Matt Gagnon, Editor-in-Chief, Boom Studios. "Shantel and Jon, respectively, have proven track records working with some of the most talented creators in the industry. Their experience, perspectives, and creativity will help BOOM! Studios continue to enhance one of the most exciting lines of comics worldwide. We're thrilled to add such quality editors to the team."