Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M Substack Comic Began Publishing This Week

First off the block to start publishing their Substack Comics is Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston, and Mike Del Mundo, Three Worlds Three Moons, or 3W3M. Previously, Mike Huddleston had talked about the design of the habitat as being in different time periods, one with a lush lake, the other an arid desert. And now that impact of that will be made emotionally clear, in chapter 001A: Fable.

We begin with a father reading a story to his son, and filling us in as well, laying out the three worlds and the three moons that are liveable in this solar system, the legends, and myths, like a liturgy. And then there is a departure, the father has a job to do, an archeological dig to find – and yes there are diagrams. Of course, there are diagrams. Some people say Jonathan Hickman's writing can be cold and clinical, all structure, no heart, and that the diagrams and text pages that litter his work are testaments to that.

Not so much. Yeah, we're going to get a lot of pain over this. Does have Saga vibes, does it not? Three World Three Moons chapter one: Fable by Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston, and Mike Del Mundo is available by subscribing to the 3W3M substack. It will likely be collected and published elsewhere at a later date, maybe Panel Syndicate and Image Comics.

THREE WORLDS THREE MOONS is a concept universe. And we mean this in exactly the same vein as a concept album, where all of the individual characters/stories/things we create together add up to be part a much larger whole. We also wanted this to be a completely transparent process, where each of you has a front seat — and in some cases, a good bit of input — in the primal process of creating a storytelling universe. Now, I don't want to sell this as purely a behind-the-scenes or a some kind of process blog. Sure, you can get a lot of that out of this if it's what you're looking for, but the point is to do all of this through story. Whether that's why something is designed the way it is, or how a character looks being a product of their background or environment, or why certain places are located where they are on a map, and all of it will be unveiled narratively.