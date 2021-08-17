Mike Huddleston Shows The Marble Arch Mound How To Do It

The Conservative Westminster council's deputy leader Melvyn Caplan, who spearheaded the so-called Marble Arch Mound, as featured on Bleeding Cool, recently resigned after the project was widely mocked, and costs nearly doubled to £6,000,000 or around $8,000,000. A 25 metre artificial hill built at the Marble Arch end of Oxford Street meant to provide spectacular views from a garden setting and encourage footfall back to the area, instead provided views onto other scaffolds and work sites while it began to rot, exposing the scaffolding on which it was based.

This is what it was meant to look like, from designers MVRDV.

I mention it now because Mike Huddleston has revealed some of his designs for accommodation in his upcoming comic book project Three Worlds Three Moons 3W3M with Jonathan Hickman being substacked.

With a more developed and rendered version below.





Mike Huddleston says;

The initial description of the house was that it was home to our family of adventurers, it was remote, and we needed to see it in two different time periods. Also the owner of this house is a man of science and extreme rationality…. Eventually I settled on the idea of the house being built inside a huge meteor, set on a desert lake. A desert lake is remote, and easily sets up the changes we want in the environment: one era the house is set in a lush oasis, another, a lifeless desert. The other thing I try to do when creating concepts is visually suggest as many story ideas as I can, and this is something I hoped to do with the meteor. Why is this house built here? Where is this meteor from? Does the meteoric rock have any special properties? Suggest a compound built throughout the rock, as well as large alien looking caves and hopefully you've made something that inspires new story ideas. This wasn't part of the description but I imagined our hero scientist could have a small campus of desert buildings to conduct his covert science. So I added a tram connecting the house to an observatory, a launch platform and a mysterious laboratory. They could be constructed from material excavated from the meteor. Who knows? I also thought as our hero's experiments become more exotic you see the geometry in those structures become more complicated and fractured.

If only they'd got Mike to work on the Marble Arch Mound. He'd have even found a way to tie it in to the London Underground…