Jonathan Hickman Announces Arrivals & Shift Graphic Novels From 3W/3M

New 3W/3M projects include 'Histories' sourcebook, 'Legends' Volume Two, and several series returns.

Exclusive perks for Circle members include a plushie, pocket watch, and special print and collector's editions.

Annual subscribers enjoy benefits like the 'Histories' softcover edition and a vibrant illustrated calendar.

Jonathan Hickman has been staying out of the Greg Capullo/FCO Plascencia issues over his Wolverine: Revenge series for Marvel. But he has been talking 3W/3M or Three Worlds Three Moons, the Substack subscription publisher he founded with collaborators Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mundo. And announced two new books he is writing and co-writing with his partners for 2025 for subscribers.

[Arrivals] A massively oversized 96-page introductory issue. Written by Jonathan Hickman & Nick Spencer. Art by Mike Huddleston & Special Guests. A story about a family coming home, and the perfect jumping on point for a new universe.

[Shift] A 64-page original graphic novel written By Jonathan Hickman. Art By Mike Del Mundo. A story of cycles, starring Syg the Stag (and friends).

Other news includes:

The separate-to-Substack 3W/3M App for iOS and Android.

The [Histories] Graphic Novel Sourcebook, intended to be their "third and (at least for now) final graphic novel sourcebook, [Histories] will be an in-depth examination of the past and backstories of our new universe, featuring six new comic stories, concept art, and pages of world-building lore all designed by Sasha E Head ."

." [Legends] Volume Two, "a collection of six new stories by some of the finest, most talented creative teams in comics, all set in the 3W/3M Universe."

Academy, their ongoing Sunday serial with art by Steve Epting returns, "telling the story of what happened to Institute explorer Tajo Vallar on the Kaoso moon, will return with all-new chapters, exclusively for our paid subscribers."

returns, "telling the story of what happened to Institute explorer Tajo Vallar on the Kaoso moon, will return with all-new chapters, exclusively for our paid subscribers." The Vallars, their ongoing series with art by Jason Howard, returns, "telling the story of a young Tajo Vallar and his adventuring family, will return with all-new, always free-to-read episodes, as well as a collected digital edition of Book One, exclusively for paid subscribers."

Hyatt's Hold is a new ongoing, free-to-read series with art by Stephen Green . "Set in the same time period as The Vallars it tells the story of Howe Hyatt, the lost warrior king of Fayrii. Members of The Circle will also receive an Iin-print preview edition of the opening episodes."

"Set in the same time period as The Vallars it tells the story of Howe Hyatt, the lost warrior king of Fayrii. Members of The Circle will also receive an Iin-print preview edition of the opening episodes." Institute, a new ongoing Saturday serial with art by Phil Hester "acting as a companion piece to Academy. Members of The Circle will also receive an in-print oversized newsprint "Saturday Edition" of the first 24 chapters."

"acting as a companion piece to Academy. Members of The Circle will also receive an in-print oversized newsprint "Saturday Edition" of the first 24 chapters." Publication of the winners of The Competition, "a community writing contest overseen by Jonathan Hickman and Molly Mahan . Three scripts were chosen as winners, and now, this year, we'll be bringing those stories to life as comics- with members of The Circle and our annual subscribers receiving an in-print collected edition of all three."

. Three scripts were chosen as winners, and now, this year, we'll be bringing those stories to life as comics- with members of The Circle and our annual subscribers receiving an in-print collected edition of all three." The Calendar, "a special physical reward for both members of The Circle and our annual subscribers, this 8.5 x 11 2026 calendar will contain breathtaking illustrations from Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston, one for each month of the year."

The Watch, "a special gift for members of The Circle, this brass pocketwatch with a face designed by Sasha E Head is the perfect complement to last year's gift, The Compass."

Havo Plushie, "one last special gift for members of The Circle, this adorable plushie of fan-favourite demi-god, Havo, from a Mike del Mundo design."

Members of The Circle will receive:

The [HISTORIES] Graphic Novel Sourcebook Deluxe Hardcover Edition, with a bookplate signed by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, Mike Huddleston, and Nick Spencer.

THE COMPETITION 64-page Print Edition.

The HYATT'S HOLD 48-page Preview Edition.

The INSTITUTE 24-page oversize newsprint "Saturday" Edition.

The HAVO Collectible Plushie

THE CALENDAR

THE WATCH

Annual Subscribers will receive:

The [HISTORIES] Graphic Novel Sourcebook Softcover Edition.

THE COMPETITION 64-page Print Edition.

THE CALENDAR

