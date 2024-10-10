Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine Revenge Is Two Months Late

Wolverine: Revenge #5 by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo has slipped from the 25th of December, all the way to the 19th of February, 2025.

Wolverine: Revenge #2 from Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo just came out from Marvel Comics. Wolverine: Revenge #3 is still out in October. But Wolverine: Revenge #4 has slipped from the 27th of November to the 25th of December, 2024. Meanwhile, Wolverine: Revenge #5 has slipped from the 25th of December all the way to the 19th of February 2025. Got to make extra time for all those Red Band additional pages and changes…

WOLVERINE REVENGE #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
AUG240781
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo
TARGET: DEADPOOL AND OMEGA RED! WOLVERINE's quest for vengeance leads him from old friends to old enemies – with death in his hands! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo take LOGAN to the brink – setting the stage for the next unbelievable chapter. Trust us – you'll never guess where this one leads. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE REVENGE #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
SEP240821
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo
AN EYE FOR AN EYE! Time has passed since WOLVERINE'S quest for vengeance began. But as an eye for an eye escalates through the years, revenge becomes a FAMILY AFFAIR! And this is going to be one HELL of a reunion! A shocking development in Hickman and Capullo's saga of the Wolverine that must be experienced to be believed! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE REVENGE #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240695
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo
TIME HEALS NOTHING! Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE's soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &#@$#&$s! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's legendary conclusion to their already legendary miniseries! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

