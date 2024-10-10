Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: greg capullo, jonathan hickman

Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine Revenge Is Two Months Late

Wolverine: Revenge #5 by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo has slipped from the 25th of December, all the way to the 19th of February, 2025.

Wolverine: Revenge #2 from Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo just came out from Marvel Comics. Wolverine: Revenge #3 is still out in October. But Wolverine: Revenge #4 has slipped from the 27th of November to the 25th of December, 2024. Meanwhile, Wolverine: Revenge #5 has slipped from the 25th of December all the way to the 19th of February 2025. Got to make extra time for all those Red Band additional pages and changes…

… though, I really think they could have done a bit more with this panel from #2… it's Red Band for a reason, guys.

WOLVERINE REVENGE #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240781

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo

TARGET: DEADPOOL AND OMEGA RED! WOLVERINE's quest for vengeance leads him from old friends to old enemies – with death in his hands! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo take LOGAN to the brink – setting the stage for the next unbelievable chapter. Trust us – you'll never guess where this one leads. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE REVENGE #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240821

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo

AN EYE FOR AN EYE! Time has passed since WOLVERINE'S quest for vengeance began. But as an eye for an eye escalates through the years, revenge becomes a FAMILY AFFAIR! And this is going to be one HELL of a reunion! A shocking development in Hickman and Capullo's saga of the Wolverine that must be experienced to be believed! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE REVENGE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240695

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo

TIME HEALS NOTHING! Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE's soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &#@$#&$s! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's legendary conclusion to their already legendary miniseries! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

