Jonathan Hickman & Mike Del Mundo Launch New Comic, Shift #1, For Free

Jonathan Hickman and Mike Del Mundo launch their new comic, Shift #1, today, out now for FREE and part of their 3W3M universe

Jonathan Hickman and Mike Del Mundo have launched their new comic book Shift #1, for free, on their 3W3M Substack publishing platform. For subsequent chapter, you will naturally have to pay. It's the first 13-page chapter of a 60-page graphic novel, set within their 3 Worlds 3 Moons universe, but is intended for new readers. They say:

"SHIFT tells the story of a lost age of magic and a brotherhood forged within it… This is it. Today, we are thrilled to present the first episode of SHIFT, a brand new 64-page original graphic novel written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Mike del Mundo. Not only that, but as a special surprise, we're making this premiere installment FREE TO READ FOR EVERYONE. Please help us get the word out about this release by sharing it far and wide. Future episodes will be published here at 3W3M.com weekly on Tuesdays, exclusively for paid subscribers… This 64 page OGN, written by Jonathan and drawn by del Mundo marks the beginning of the next phase of everything we do."

Naturally, it is gorgeous. This is how the first three painted pages look without the lettering… it then goes a little crazier. "SHIFT tells the story of a lost age of magic and a brotherhood forged within it."

3 World 3 Moons or 3W3M is the collaborative sci-fi multiverse run by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston and launched as part of the Substack Pro Comics initiative. It has popped up on Bleeding Cool a fair few times. Subscriptions are currently $8 per month, $80 per year or $250 a year to the premium The Circle Club. There is currently a 20% discount on annual subscriptions…

