Jonathan Hickman On X-Corp, Moira and the Hellfire Gala – Marvel MIA?

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Captain Marvel artist Carmen Nunez Carnero would be starting a new comic book called X-Corp in February 2020 as part of the Dawn of X line. Possibly with Leah Williams or Vita Ayala as writer.

This followed the word of a new Wolverine title as part of the second wave of Dawn Of X books from Marvel, showrun by Jonathan Hickman, as well as Moira MacTaggert meant to be getting her own book.

The other week, Bleeding Cool noted the appearance of Angel and Monet in the Reign Of X teaser, and how that linked to who was meant to be in X-Corp. It seems we were right to do so.

Talking to AIPT, Jonathan Hickman was asked about the X-Corp and the Moira Mactaggert series. He confirmed the former, saying "Yes, we're doing the X-Corp book. Everyone is very excited about it. We actually locked down both the interior and cover artist this week. I can't remember which month it's actually going to debut because the company has some funky scheduling coming up and we're shifting things around, but there will be a formal announcement with the creative team and roster and all that soon. The Moira book is a more complicated answer that I'll get into below."

He doesn't. He only adds "So, have plans changed? Yes, absolutely. But that's a conversation we can have after the Hellfire Gala." So no Moira series anymore… but a Hellfire Gala?

And if they have only just confirmed the artist of the series, does that mean Carnero is no longer an option? But at least it means we can now take X-Corp off the Marvel Missing In Action MIA list…

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man

Darkhold Alpha

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Gwen Stacy

Nebula

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

New Warriors

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

Dark Ages

Silk