Angel And Monet Finally Giving Us X-Corp In X-Men's Reign Of X?

This time last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Captain Marvel artist Carmen Nunez Carnero would be starting a new comic book called X-Corp in February 2020 as part of the Dawn of X line. Possibly with Leah Williams or Vita Ayala as writer.

This followed the word of a new Wolverine title as part of the second wave of Dawn Of X books from Marvel, showrun by Jonathan Hickman, as well as Moira MacTaggert still meant to be getting her own book.

Our source was impeccable, the letters page of Captain Marvel #11, which has Carnero say goodbye to her readers and her editor Sarah Brunstad talked about X-Corp launching in February.

Turns out someone should have held their horses. Because I was then told that a) Wolverine will be the only mutant title launching from Marvel Comics in February. And X-Corp will have to wait. As Marvel Comics were using Carnero on a different project between the two gigs. Since then she has drawn Miles Morales: Spider-Man and Hellions for the X-Office. But what of X-Corp? Well, we got this teaser for Reign Of X… setting up the next wave and arcs of the X-Men books to follow House Of X, Powers Of X, Dawn of X and X Of Swords. To we still have to pronounce it "Reign Of Ten"? Could be.

And the appearance of Angel/Archangel and Monet was noted.

And we remember this scene with Warren Worthington III and Professor Xavier, also including Monet.

X-Corp for 2021 as part of Reign Of X, anyone? That does seem to be one of the many teases within that, no doubt, we shall be ekeing out over the next few days I am sure. Feel free to share your own intriguing observations.