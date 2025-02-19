Jonathan Hickman Returns To Arakko In Today's X-Men XSpoilers

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, krakoa

Today, Jonathan Hickman returns to Arrako, the Martian home of mutant-kind, as may have originally been planned with the Fall Of X in Avengers Vs Aliens #3.

But it's also joined by a tonne of more traditional mutant flora and fauna, with Uncanny X-Men, X-Force, X-Factor, Exceptional X-Men, NYX, Mystique, Storm, Laura Kinney: Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine and Weapon X-Men. Is that the greatest number of Xbooks ever published in one week by Marvel Comics?

Mystique knows the promise and pain of Krakoa, even if she is all dressed up like Nick Fury right now.

The Krakoan in NYX is also driven by memories of what once was.

But in Exceptional X-Men, some remember the allegiances made with certain people on Krakoa…

Like Mister Sinister.

Or right now with Doctor Doom. But it is Sheldon Xenos who is causing the upset in Extraordinary X-Men.

A mutant looking to help mutants. Which, compared to some of the others out there…

…quite a few others…

…might be a boon.

But there is also a Krakoan history of mutants building a registry of mutant DNA that doesn't always play out as intended.

It does not come with a happy history. Albeit not one that everyone accepts.

SHIELD have their own mutants and way of dealing with mutants as well.

There's another name for people who work with such folks, of course.

Of course, some have just been forgotten…

Forgetmenot, who has indeed been forgotten by many, has that power of being ignored, a bit like in Temps. allowing him to go anywhere and do anything with no one paying him any heed. Of course, he may have been in every X-Men book since, we just never noticed him.

And others have just ended up in places that don't exist. Like Weapon X-Men finding Chamber in a place called a Bar/Liquor Store which, even with the spelling, doesn't actually exist in Britain. But the mutant hate continues to be real…

Well, that has certainly been tried… a few times. Remember Genosha?

Now an Elon Musk/Donald Trump dream. And as mutants start to get a bit murdery…

…all over the world…

…even horses are at risk. Always good to be aware of your target…

…especially when your target is looking a bit like you.

Isn't that right, Tank?

Okay, look, he may just play chess like Colossus and know when another Colossus isn't Colossus. Of course he could be Ultimate Colossus…

Maybe not this soon. But let's hope you remembered Forgetmenot…

As we all finally learn Sage's full name, as she is summoned by a certain Professor Xavier.

Better than being named after a herb you stuff inside chickens, I suppose. All titles published by Marvel Comics today…

