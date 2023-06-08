Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bryan hitch, jonathan hickman, marvel, ultimate

Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch Launch New Ultimate Comics Universe

Earlier today, Jonathan Hickman, Bryan Hitch, and C.B. Cebulski laid out the plans for a new Ultimate Comics Universe from Marvel Comics.

Earlier today, Jonathan Hickman, Bryan Hitch, and C.B. Cebulski laid out the plans for a new Ultimate Comics Universe from Marvel that will spin out of the pages of the Ultimate Invasion series, launching later in June and will echo what the Bill Jemas initiative from the 2000s attempted, a reworking of the Marvel Universe that, among many things, gave us The Ultimates that formed the look and feel of the MCU, and Miles Morales

The four-part Ultimate Invasion limited series will mark the creation of something entirely new. "Something that has been forged in fire, and shaped by design… with bold storytelling and risk-taking twists on Marvel characters, Hickman and Hitch's new universe will revolutionize the world outside your window. Witness the spark that will light this new age in Ultimate Invasion."

"After the Maker's desperate attempt to restore the Ultimate Universe unleashes massive, unintended consequences, a group of Marvel's heroes are caught in a war between timelines. As universes collide, the foundation of a new line of Ultimate Comics will be built."

Ultimate Universe #1 will be a one-shot written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Stefano Caselli with a cover by Bryan Hitch for November. "The breathtaking epic will introduce readers to this new line that will be home to an array of brand-new hard-hitting series. A fresh start for a new generation, prepare to see your favorite characters redefined for today's world. Stay tuned in the coming months for more information about this exciting new universe crafted by some of today's greatest comic book visionaries."

Retailers also got a glimpse at what the Ultimate Invasion #1 foil variant cover would look like as well as the cover of Ultimate Invasion #4 and Ultimate Universe #1.

ULTIMATE INVASION #1

ULTIMATE INVASION #1 cover by Bryan Hitch

ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR

On Sale 6/21

ULTIMATE INVASION #2

ULTIMATE INVASION #2 cover by Bryan Hitch

ULTIMATE INVASION #2 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 7/26

ULTIMATE INVASION #3

ULTIMATE INVASION #3 cover by Bryan Hitch

ULTIMATE INVASION #3 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 8/30

ULTIMATE INVASION #4

ULTIMATE INVASION #4 cover by Bryan Hitch

ULTIMATE INVASION #4 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 9/27

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 cover by Bryan Hitch

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale November

