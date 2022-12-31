Jonathan Hickman To Accept New Comics Writer Pitches For 3W3M

Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddleston have created one of the more ambitious Substack comic book publishing programmes, creating an alien solar system of Three Worlds Three Moons, or 3M3W to tell stories in from many comic book creators. But now one of those creators might be you.

Previously on Substack, Jonathan Hickman offered a monthly script review for selected readers, looking at their own comic book scripts and offering a critique. That has now changed. He posts "So, this obviously had a very good response, which was great. I love doing these kinds of projects, but there was one comment that kept coming up which went something like this "It sounds like a good idea, but I'm not super interested in a script about anything that isn't 3W/3M related. That is, after all, what we're here for." Which seems like fair play (it also adds some complications, but more on that below). Anyway, after talking with everyone, the following is what we've settled on."

"In January, we will be accepting one-paragraph, high-concept pitches for a 3W3M story from any paid subscriber (there will be some kind of submission process for this, a portal, a document dropbox…something). In February and March, we'll pick out ten of those and I'll review them publicly, note them up for everyone to see, and then send you off to write a one-page (or less, your call) outline. Once we have those ten outlines in, I'll again review them publicly, note them up, and then pick FIVE of these to go to SCRIPT, where you'll write 3-5 pages (whatever you consider your best 'scene'). For reaching this stage, each person will receive $500. When I have the five scripts, I'll once again review them publicly, note them up, and then pick ONE* person (our winner), to complete their script (which should be around 20 pages). For winning, this person will receive $3000 and will have their script drawn (artist TBD) and published by us."

"I reserve the right to pick more than one person go to full script if we get more than one kick ass script. This process will naturally include a final round of notes which we'll show everyone after the issue is drawn. You'll also be included on the concept stage with Mike + Mike for anything that needs new designs (there's always something)."

And these rules:

We normally cannot read unsolicited material for legal reasons, so when you submit your materials it will (as mentioned above) be through a portal (or something like that) where you sign off on it being your work and a submission to us. As these stories will take place in the 3W/3M universe, and involves renumeration, this will be Work For Hire. This will be a 'public' exercise. You will need to be able to handle all the potential 'this is good/this is bad' notes that come with this kind of public scrutiny (but you can count on me being 100 percent not interested in embarrassing anyone or dashing dreams. Not my speed). Finally, there will be some expectation of an overall 'schedule' or 'window' in which this takes place. It won't be cool to make nine other people wait on you turning your work in, but all of this will be spelled out clearly when we get started.

I mean… I might even give it a go. You never know. I can spare a high-concept paragraph. I wonder if I can get Chat GPT to do it for me?

"In a world where humanity has colonized the stars and formed a thriving intergalactic society, a group of rebels known as the "Red Suns" threatens to overthrow the ruling government and spread their extremist ideology throughout the galaxy. As tensions rise, a young pilot named Eva is drawn into the conflict and joins the elite space fleet known as the "Valkyries," sworn to protect the peaceful order of the 3W3M universe. As Eva and her fellow Valkyries engage in intense space battles and covert operations, they must use all of their skills and cunning to outmaneuver the Red Suns and restore peace to the galaxy. But the true enemy may be closer than they think, and it will take all of Eva's bravery and determination to uncover the mystery behind the Red Suns and put an end to their rebellion before it's too late."

No, I don't think so. Looks like I'll have to come up with something myself.