Jonathan Kent's New Secret Identity in Superman Son of Kal-El #2

Jonathan Kent is getting a new secret identity in Superman Son of Kal-El #2. And we have to say, he seems to have a much better grasp of the concept than his dad, whose entire idea was to just put a pair of glasses on and hope nobody noticed. Meet Finn Connors in this preview of the issue, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #2

DC Comics

0621DC163

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent now dons his father's cape, but can he be Superman and still have a normal life? It's tough in this modern world. Danger is everywhere. The new Superman learns this the hard way on his first day of college, and a deadly attack forces Jon to step from the shadows and into the spotlight—where his identity is exposed to the Truth, an activist news machine ready to upset everything. But first, the son still has some things to learn from his father—and a few cool toys to inherit. Ask yourself, what would you do with your very own Fortress of Solitude? This all-new chapter in the legacy of Man of Steel has only just begun to reveal its surprises!

In Shops: 8/24/2021

SRP: $3.99