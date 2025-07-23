Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Jorge Corona, Swat Kats

Jorge Corona Draws Swat Kats, The Comic, From Roditeli Productions

Jorge Corona draws Swat Kats the comic book, with The Tremblay Bros, Frank J. Barbiere, Kevin Roditeli and Joseph illidge

Article Summary Swat Kats returns as a comic book for the first time, launching on Kickstarter with the Tremblay Bros.

Artist Jorge Corona joins the team after his Transformers run, alongside Frank J. Barbiere and Kevin Roditeli.

Roditeli Productions leads the project, aiming for global publishing and new franchise licensing deals.

Fans can expect classic Swat Kats action, jet fights, wild weapons, and the return of the Radical Squadron.

The cult animated series Swat Kats gets its first comic book series ever, debuting on Kickstarter with The Tremblay Bros, the show's original creators. The cartoon created by Christian Tremblay and Yvon Tremblay originally started airing in 1993 on Cartoon Network, produced by Hanna-Barbera. Three decades later, it gets its first comics series, MegaKats City Has Fallen and marks the beginning of more Swat Kats content in various forms and mediums to come.

The comic book will be co-written by Frank J. Barbiere, co-writer and publisher Kevin Roditeli, the first comic to be drawn by Jorge Corona after his recent Transformers run, edited by an old friend of Bleeding Cool, Joseph Illidge and published by Roditeli Productions.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring new storytelling to the Swat Kats universe. We are equally excited that such outstanding collaborators are joining us in this first ever comic book series." – Tremblay Bros.

"I'm honored and excited to be contributing to the world of the Swat Kats. As a fan who grew up and was inspired by the action and excitement of the original series, I'm working hard with the team to deliver an energetic, modern take that will thrill longtime fans and a new audience ready for the Radical Squadron." – Frank J. Barbiere"From being a kid watching the show and filling notepads with different missile designs sketches for the Turbo Kat to now being part of the first comic iteration of The Radical Squadron… it's pretty awesome!" – Jorge Corona

Roditeli Productions, led by Kevin Roditeli, co-founder of Whatnot Publishing and Massive Publishing, has released comics including Exiled, Eye Lie Popeye and Sean Murphy's Zorro: Man Of The Dead. "Swat Kats comics had to happen! Badass Kats, Jets, cars, crazy weapons, explosions, and over-the-top villains — This should have been a fan-favorite comic franchise for years. Now is the time, and with a KILLER creative team! I'm grateful to the Tremblay Bros for trusting me in bringing the Swat Kats for the first time to comic readers – We will do it right and for the fans." – Kevin Roditeli

Roditeli Productions is now seeking worldwide publishing partners for the comic book series, and the Tremblay Bros. is actively developing licensing partnerships in various product categories for the franchise.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!