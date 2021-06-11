Josh Williamson & Howard Porter's Deathstroke Inc. From DC Comics

In February, DC Comics made a presentation to ComicsPRO and mentioned a bunch of new titles, namely Deathstroke Inc, a Harley Quinn Animated Series sequel, a Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary title, Elseworld, DC Vampires, Robin and Batman, Joker: A Puzzle Box, The Legend of Batman, Crush and Lobo, Nubia and the Amazons and DC Middle Ages. And presumed that DC Middle Ages would be set in the 12th century AD, rather than be about the average age of most DC Comics readers. A few, including Joker: A Puzzle Box and Crush And Lobo, have been published, but the DC Subscription page has updated with a few more. Including Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. And now Deathstroke Inc too, written by the current DC continuity architect Joshua Williamson and drawn by the comic creator enjoying quite the creative revival Howard Porter. The first issue publishing at the end of September, it appears to be taking the Deathstroke name as a franchise in the manner that former Howard Porter collaborator Grant Morrison did with Batman, Inc.

Deathstroke Inc.

After suffering too many loses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When he's enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. who want to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in.

Writer: Joshua Williamson Artist: Howard Porter Release Date: 9/28/2021 Rating: T+

Deathstroke (Slade Wilson) was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez for The New Teen Titans #2 in December 1980 as Deathstroke the Terminator. He is usually depicted as an assassin and the archenemy of the Teen Titans, specifically Dick Grayson; he has also served as an adversary of other heroes in the DC Universe, such as Batman, Green Arrow, and the Justice League. He is the father of Joe, Rose and Grant Wilson.