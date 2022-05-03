Josh Williamson Proves He Read Other People's Comics In Batman #123

And the end of the last issue of Robin, Ghost-Maker and Clownhunter popped up, as writer Josh Williamson continues his determination to reflect everyone's continuity around the place. Even as he is tying in his Batman, Robin and Deathstroke comics with Shadow War… Whether that's the new characters co-created by former Batman writer James Tynion IV with Ghost-Maker and Clownhunter, dealing with the Deathstroke gang.

With Ghost-Maker getting a promotion to the guy running the international Batman group that Josh Williamson recently re-established in the Batman comic book series, after they had been forgotten for years. Will such an independently-minded vigilante, who is often well ahead of Batman on all manner of things take a subservient role?

Apparently this will all be set up in the upcoming Batman Annual at the end of the month. So, you know, spoilers.

Or will he keep his independence? Will Batman end up working for him? And talking of Deathstrokes…

Josh Williamson really wants to tie in everything. Even Brian Bendis' Justice League.

Man, he really is committed to this thing.

Even in Justice League #75. That's really taking on for the team…

BATMAN #123 CVR A HOWARD PORTER (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Howard Porter

Batman and Robin are finally reunited! Together they will hunt for the truth behind the death of Ra's al Ghul! But then who is left to defend the Secret Society against the League of Shadows? Deathstroke's fight against the Demon's Shadow ends with a shocking cliffhanger! Plus, what happens when you get Deathstroke infected with Joker toxin? Find out in the epic backup story! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/03/2022 BATMAN 2022 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) John Timms (CA) Mikel Janin

Following the events of the Abyss story arc, Batman has now tasked Ghost-Maker to finance and lead Batman Inc.! First order of business for the new management? Clean up a huge mess Luthor created in Chechnya…but is this new group ready to face fearsome new threat the Gray Wolf? And prepare yourself for the evolution of Clownhunter!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/31/2022