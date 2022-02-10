Josh Williamson Talks Through The First Page Of Dark Crisis #1 & More

Bleeding Cool ran a lot of what Josh Williamson had to say about Dark Crisis from the YouTube teaser yesterday. But he also took to social media on Twitter, to talk through a few pages from the first issues from DC Comics, including the first page of Dark Crisis #1 drawn byDaniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez. He writes;

"This is the first page of DARK CRISIS #1. We open the issue here because I wanted to show from the start what this story was about. That out of darkness came a light that gave birth to one of the greatest legacies in comics."

"The Generational history. The Classic Heroes. The Legacy Heroes. The Sidekicks. The Families. All aspects that I love about the DC Universe, and I wanted to tell a story about why those pieces are important and crucial to DC."

"An epic battle of good vs evil. Heroes vs villains. Big surprises, reunions, the return of lost heroes. As much as this event will have a massive cast & fight scenes, it's really about showing the heroes' relationships with each other as they are faced with an impossible Crisis."

"Dark Crisis is a love letter to the ever growing DCU. To celebrate the characters and the relationships that we've seen built over DC's great history. It's NOT going to be doom and gloom, it's going to be a fun roller coaster featuring all the heroes you love."

"One of the main highlights of Dark Crisis is working with Daniel and Alejandro. They are doing breathtaking work on this series. All of this art is from Dark Crisis #1 art by @Sampere_art & @loquesunalex"

"Dark Crisis is a 7-issue series that spins out of JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 "DEATH OF THE JUSTICE LEAGUE " and connects all the story threads across the DCU since Infinite Frontier #0 in a major way. Unifying the new legacy of the DCU as we honor the classic. You can't miss it!"

While Daniel Sampare added "Some Dark Crisis #1 panels included on yesterday's video trailer. Look at this colors by @loquesunalex

and the script by @Williamson_Josh is just superb. Can't wait to fully show you what we are cooking! #DarkCrisis"

Dark Crisis is a monthly event, written by Joshua Williamson, featuring art by Daniel Sampere, colors by Alejandro Sánchez and lettering by Tom Napolitano, that will kick off with Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition, available on Free Comic Book Day. A special one-shot, Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1, will be available at local comics shops on May 31.