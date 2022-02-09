Joshua Williamson Talks About DC Comics Event Of 2022, Dark Crisis

Joshua Williamson has been talking about his new event comic, Dark Crisis with Daniel Sampere, that will kick off with Free Comic Book Day, with the death of the Justice League and those who follow them. As Bleeding Cool has previously reported, it will be set in the near future and has a bit of the 5G of it – even the name was one originally proposed for Metal by Dan DiDio.

Josh Williamson says;

"Recently, we announced that we were doing Death of the Justice League and Justice League #75 coming out in April. Well, the thing that's spinning out of that is our big blockbuster event of the summer, Dark Crisis."

"Dark Crisis #1 starts in June, and really, to me, it's a story about all these things that we love of the DCU." "It's about the generational stuff, it's about the sidekicks, it's about the legacy of DCU, and I really wanted to show a Crisis event from new different perspectives."

"We're going to be showcasing all these new heroes and them having to deal with the Crisis for the first time."

"Before Dark Crisis #1 starts in June, we have two one-shot specials that will be bridging between Justice League #75 and Dark Crisis #1."

"First, there will be Dark Crisis #0 which will be coming out on Free Comic Book Day."

"It's me and Jim Cheung, and we are telling a story about the Justice League and showing why the Justice League matters and why the Justice League is great, you know, why it is such an important part of the DCU."

"And then how people are dealing with it, like, what happens after things gone after they lose, and then we were doing a Justice League Road To Dark Crisis one shot special."

"And it's going to be showcasing what is going on in this new world without the Justice League with Justice League #75."

"We had this great cover by Daniel Sampere and I've wanted to work with Daniel for a really long time, but he's actually going to be the artist on the series and the art that he is doing is amazing."

"The stuff that we've seen on #1 is so cool, is so epic and big, and really showcases some of the best parts of the DCU."

"It showcases this great look at what this event is going to be in Justice League #75."

"When the Justice League lose all of these new heroes, they have to decide whether or not they're gonna be able to step out of the shadows of the previous Justice League and rise up and try to save Earth Zero, and try to save the Multiverse."

"It's been really fun to see how different characters react to a Crisis how they get to react to this loss that Justice League has."

"Then which ones are able to really embrace it and become a better hero. This event is going to be a very fun different event for the DCU and is not going to be what you'd expect."

Here's the PR…

One-Shot Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 Will Be On Sale May 31st. In the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, the homeworld of Pariah, along with the infinite Multiverse, was obliterated. Now, this mad sole survivor has found a way to bring his homeworld and the entire infinite Multiverse back from the dead: Earth-0 must die. An ancient destructive force called the Great Darkness, first appearing in Swamp Thing by Alan Moore and Stan Woch, is the weapon Pariah will wield as he paves a path to rebirth and vengeance. In DC's next big event, DARK CRISIS, the heroes left behind must come together to combat this great evil and save the lost Justice League, but what happens when not everyone agrees to join the fight?

Dark Crisis is a monthly event, written by Joshua Williamson, featuring art by Daniel Sampere, colors by Alejandro Sánchez and lettering by Tom Napolitano, that will kick off with Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition, available on Free Comic Book Day. A special one-shot, Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1, will be available at local comics shops on May 31. "Dark Crisis is an epic DCU event about legacy," said writer Joshua Williamson. "It will have all the giant, fun cosmic battles and Multiversal set pieces, but it's not about reboots, retcons, or rewriting time and space. At its core it's about the characters and the relationships that we've seen built over DC's great history. Dark Crisis spins out of Justice League 75 'DEATH OF THE JUSTICE LEAGUE' and connects all the story threads across the DCU since Infinite Frontier #0 in a major way. Unifying the new legacy of the DCU as we honor the classic. You can't miss it!"

Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition is a prelude to DC's biggest story of 2022 and will be available to everyone for free on Free Comic Book Day. "To me, Dark Crisis is a big celebration for all DC fans," said artist Daniel Sampere. "It's a huge event full of epic heart, an event that embraces the past while looking to the future. Joshua and I are the biggest DC fans, and this is our love letter to these characters and this universe."

The one-shot Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 will be available on May 31 and features some of the biggest artists and writers in comics—including Joshua Williamson, Dan Jurgens, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Clayton Henry, Emanuela Lupacchino, Stephanie Phillips, and more—showcasing what a world without the Justice League looks like to set the stage for the Dark Crisis event. Dark Crisis is not only an epic battle of good versus evil with epic surprises in store, but is about showing how heroes relate to each other when faced with the impossible.

DARK CRISIS #0 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and more!

Art by JIM CHEUNG, DANIEL SAMPERE, and more!

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

32 pages | Standard periodical 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ON SALE 5/7/22 Witness the rise and fall of the Justice League! The event years in the making is here with Dark Crisis. The Justice League is comics' greatest super-team—made up of DC Comics' legendary Super Heroes, they have saved the world countless times. No crisis was too much for them to handle…until now! The Justice League has been defeated by the Great Darkness and its army of DC's most dangerous villains—now a new generation of heroes must rise to protect not only the Multiverse…but also the legacy of the DC Universe! A prelude to DC's biggest story of 2022! Includes a preview and art from Dark Crisis #1, coming in June! Don't miss out on this Free Comic Book Day special featuring the blockbuster talents of Joshua Williamson, Jim Cheung, and Daniel Sampere! For free!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, JEREMY ADAMS, BRANDON THOMAS, CHUCK BROWN, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, DAN JURGENS, FICO OSSIO, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, LEILA DEL DUCA, and more!

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

1:25 variant cover by RAF SARMENTO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22 The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month's Dark Crisis event! Fans can pick up Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition on May 7, 2022, for free at their local comic book shop. Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 will be available on May 31, 2022. Dark Crisis #1 (of 7) will kick off in June 2022 with a new issue each month.