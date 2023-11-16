Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: duke, Energon Universe, gi joe, Joshua Williamson, transfirmers

Joshua Williamson Records You A Video If You Order 100 Duke #1 Copies

For any comic book store that orders a hundred or more copies of Duke #1 writer Joshua Williamson will record a custom video for your store.

Duke #1 is the new GI Joe launch comic from Skybound/Image Comics as part of the new Energon Universe line that includes Transformers, Void Rivals and Cobra Commander. And to help bump those numbers, any comic book store that orders a hundred or more copies of Duke #1 by the 26th of November, writer Joshua Williamson will record a custom video for usage in your store or your social channels. I mean, there are Cameo videos that cost more that don't come with a hundred copies of Duke #1. Each qualifying retailer must also select a store preference for G.I. Joe or Cobra, as each retailer will receive a video themed to their preferred organization. The video will be approximately 30 seconds in length, featuring two distinct portions:

An intro in which Joshua Williamson welcomes fans to your store or stores, mentioning both your store and city/state location by name. This will be different in each video because of the store and city mentions, along with language unique the retailer-selected Joe or Cobra preference.

A message about Duke, Cobra Commander and the Energon Universe. This portion will be themed to the retailer-selected Joe or Cobra preference, including standard end cards featuring Duke #1, Cobra Commander #1 and Skybound and a reminder to "Subscribe and Never Miss an Issue!"

On Tuesday, the 28th of November, retailers will receive an e-mail from Skybound VP Arune Singh with a link to a form for you to submit your information by 3pm PT. Skybound will only have Joshua Williamson in for one day to record, and any late submissions are not guaranteed custom videos. Retailers will receive custom videos on the 22nd of December at 6 pm PT (so that's 2 am the following day for us Brits), embargoed for use until the comic goes on sale. So watch out for those Australian comic book stores posting first on the 27th of December – which will be the 26th in the USA.

And for those stores that order 500 copies of Duke #1 and of Cobra Commander #1, Skybound will coordinate a 1-Hour Virtual Event for the qualifying retailer and their customers, on or offline, and their store with writer Joshua Williamson. Though they warn these events cannot be recorded or live-streamed – they are intended as private events for qualifying stores and their customers.

DUKE #1 (OF 5) CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

OCT230401

(W) Joshua Williamson (CA) Tom Reilly, Tom Reilly

MINISERIES PREMIERE

THE G.I. JOE INITIATIVE BEGINS HERE.

Conrad Hauser has made first contact with an alien being…or was it a UFO? Was it both? But no one, not even Colonel Hawk, will believe the story of the jet fighter converting into a colossal alien robot that nearly killed the man known as Duke.

Now, one of the US Army's most decorated officers is on the hunt for answers, drawn into a conflict that no amount of training could ever prepare him for. A war that only a real American hero has any chance of surviving…

Superstar writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, Batman) and artist TOM REILLY (The Thing, Ant-Man) kick off the first of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $4.99

