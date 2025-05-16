Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: elvira, harley quinn

Juan Samu & Amanda Conner To Both Draw Harley Quinn X Elvira Crossover

Juan Samu and Amanda Conner are to both draw the upcoming Harley Quinn X Elvira crossover from DC Comics and Dynamite.

Dynamite Entertainment announced a new six-issue comic book series, Harley Quinn X Elvira for publication in August earlier this year, after it was suggested by DC Comics, to be written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti. Amanda Connor is now drawing two covers for each issue as well, alongside covers from Joseph Michael Linsner, Ben Caldwell, Mark Spears, and Chad Hardin. But who is actually drawing the comic?

That would be Juan Samu of Elvira Meets Vincent Prince, back again for his next team-up to date. And the title is not the only team-up in Harley Quinn X Elvira, as Amanda Conner will also be joining Samu in providing select interior artwork through the series.

"Two of the biggest icons across pop culture, and inspirations to everyone who is a bit quirky, funny, macabre, and daring, are crossing paths this year and are joined by a who's who of top creators and veteran contributors to their tales. As the scintillating story begins, readers will meet a bored Harley Quinn — this is very bad news for everyone else! While Elvira is faced with an uncertain future as her TV show is under siege by suits and corporate cuts. When these two peerless pariahs cross paths, what follows will be the most ridiculous Halloween party ever seen — and never wanted! The world-famous tag-team and comic book power couple of Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti return once more to writing the cupid of crime. Their indelible chronicling of Harley's wild rollercoaster ride of a life through the 2010s significantly added to the foundation from which the massively popular character stands on to this day across media. This new escapade with Elvira will feature the beloved Brooklyn backdrop and some fan-favorite characters from their hallowed DC Harley Quinn adventures."

"I've been fortunate to have experienced a lot of crazy parties, both as attendee and host, with guest lists that would make your eyeballs pop out. And recently, in comics, I've crossed paths with many unexpected characters, but this is one of my most exciting yet!," said Cassandra Peterson, the voice and visage behind the Mistress of the Dark. "The party invite is open to all my fans, and Harley's too!"

"What I remember about first discovering Elvira is wanting to be like her," said Amanda Conner. "She's got that sense of humor, that love of horror and comedy, and that hair and boobs and gorgeousness, all dialed up to eleven. I think she was (and still is) a great role model for all us weird girls."

Jimmy Palmiotti added, "When we were offered this crossover with Elvira, it was the easiest thing in the world to make it work for us. Die hard fans of our work will feel like we never left Harley, while at the same time, we can take her on a new adventure with her new friend Elvira. This series is so much fun."

