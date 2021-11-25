Judas Priest & Z2 Comics Create Screaming For Vengeance Graphic Novel

Z2 Comics and Judas Priest are creating a new graphic novel, Screaming For Vengeance. Described as an original sci-fi epic based on the band's highest-selling album which is coming up for its 40th anniversary, from writers Rantz Hoseley and Neil Kleid, and artist Christopher Mitten. It will also be released for San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – and announced for San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition. You know, the one I am at.

500 years from now, a ring of cities orbit high above the surface of a dead world, controlled by a ruling elite that maintains power through manipulation and brutality. When a naïve engineer inadvertently threatens the status quo with his vital scientific discovery… A BLOODSTONE… he is betrayed by those he trusted and cast out to the broken planet below. In the wreckage and desolation of a broken world where every day is a battle for survival, he must choose between accepting his new life in exile…or SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE.

"I cannot overstate what an inspiration Judas Priest has been to me, personally." said Hoseley. "I was already a fan of the band, when Screaming for Vengeance was released, but no one was ready for the impact it had. That incredible cover art? Those songs? That album became my daily soundtrack and creative fuel, to the point where I wore the cassette out in my car. To be able to contribute to a project inspired by these songs that mean so much to me? Well, that is an honor and a responsibility I take very seriously."

The graphic novel includes an interview with original album cover artist Doug Johnson in which he discusses the process of creating the design, and the origin of the metallic bird of prey, now known as "The Hellion." Newly appointed Z2 Vice President of Collectibles and Aggronautix founder Clint Weiler has designed a detailed Hellion statue, with working "electric eyes" to tie in with the album and graphic novel.



Judas Priest: Screaming for Vengeance will be released in both softcover and hardcover formats in July 2022, with special limited versions featuring an exclusive anniversary vinyl LP, prints and more available to preorder now through the Z2 website.