Judge Dredd Origins, Dreadnoughts in Rebellion November 2021 Solicits

Long before Judge Dredd, there were the Judges, police with the power of judge, jury, and executioner in one. Dreadnoughts by Michael Carroll and John Higgins, is now collected in one volume, and one that is incredibly timely.

DREADNOUGHTS BREAKING GROUND TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Michael Carroll (A / CA) John Higgins

One of The Hollywood Reporter's "Best Comics of 2020" and following from the pages of Rebellion's Judge Dredd Free Comic Book Day title! The year is 2035 and American society is crumbling, the police force become judge and jury, dispensing justice on the streets. Police brutality in response to public protests sparks even greater restrictions on what American citizens are free to do. This is the horror story of a descent into fascism and the beginnings of the world of Judge Dredd.

2000 AD NOVEMBER 2021 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Rob Williams, Gordon Rennie, Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton, David Baillie, David Barnett (A) Chris Weston, Dom Reardon, Mark Harrison, D. Israeli, Tazio Bettin, Colin MacNeil, Philip Bond (CA) Ben Wilsher

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Prog 2256 is the fourth bumper Regened all-ages takeover issue featuring complete stories. Cadet Dredd and his clone-brother Rico take to the streets of Mega-City One for Lawmaster handling with a difference; Middenface McNulty has some canine help in "Strontium Dug"; young wizards have a schooling in 'Lowborn High'; plus lots more! Meanwhile, in Progs 2257-2259, Judge Dredd's life is turned into a musical, The Diaboliks battle a gang of supernatural villains in "London Calling"; Cyd meets one of the universe's most celebrated pop stars in "The Out"; the war against the Martians intensifies in Scarlet Traces: Storm Front; and it's Dexter vs dinosaurs!

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #438

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Alex Kot, Matt Smith, Dan Starkey, Gordon Rennie, Emma Beeby (A) Michael Dowling, Nicolo Assirelli, Lee Carter, Game Art Cover, Nick Dyer (A / CA) Colin MacNeil

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman is determined to crack down on strange wall-scrawling in 'A Dream of a Thousand Flowers"; Devlin Waugh has one last chance in Hell in "The Reckoning"; The Returners reach the end of the road in "Amazonia"; there's double trouble in Tale From the Black Museum: Double Jeopardy; and Angel enacts his vengeance in the finale to Angelic: "Restitution." Plus there's interviews, features, and in the bagged GN the Alienist returns for "Inhuman Natures" by Gordon Rennie, Emma Beeby and Eoin Coveney!

BRINK TP VOL 04

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Dan Abnett (A) I.N.J. Culbard (CA) I. N. J. Culbard

The entire planet of Mercury seems to have vanished and a video clip is implicated in what looks like a mass-kill… as always on the brink of existence, truth may be stranger than fiction. In the late 21st century, after humanity has left the Earth it poisoned and now huddles in deep-space Habitats, life on these cramped, overcrowded stations is tense, with many spilling over into madness. HSD cop Bridget Kurtis has investigated cults and murders that have driven her to the very edge, but now she must stop the spread of a viral video clip which sends viewers insane.

MISTY PRESENTS THE JAUME RUMEU COLLECTION GN

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Bill Harrington (A / CA) Jaume Rumeu Perera

Black widows, femme fatales, mad scientists and giant spiders abound in this collection of horrifying Misty stories, all drawn by horror comics maestro Jaume Rumeu Perera, also known as Homero! This collection celebrates one of the most iconic villains in British girls' comics: the lethal Mrs. Webb, a raging femme fatale with killer style and a bone to pick with the British Establishment. Determined to take over the country with her army of giant arachnids, only two schoolgirls stand between her and global domination! Full of stunning artwork, terrifying twists, beautiful but deadly women, and, of course, giant spiders, this is an essential comic for any horror connoisseur!

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS TOM PATERSON COLLECTION HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) VARIOUS (A / CA) Tom Paterson

Scottish artist Tom Paterson is one of the most inventive and influential cartoonists British comics have produced. Inspired by the work of George Martin, Leo Baxendale, and Ken Reid, Tom became a comic artist at a young age, working for Fleetway and DC Thomsons on such classic strips as Sweeny Toddler, Calamity James, Buster, Grimly Feendish, The Numskulls, Bananaman, and Dennis the Menace. This collection features some of Tom's outstanding color and black & white strip work for IPC/Fleetway from titles like Buster, Whoopee!, Jackpot, Whizzer & Chips and Oink!

