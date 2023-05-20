Judge Dredd Vs Kyle Asher in Rebellion/2000AD August 2023 Solicits 2000AD, Judge Dredd Magazine, Monster Fun and Battle Action from Rebellion, from their August 2023 solicits and solicitations,

2000 AD MARCH PROG PACK (AUGUST 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Jake Lynch

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Comedy-horror series "Portals & Black Goo" by John Tomlinson and Eoin Coveney wraps up, but there's a new case for Herne & Shuck in "Maxwell's Demon" by David Barnett and Lee Milmore. Plus, Hershey's journey reaches its finale "The Cold in the Bones" by Rob Williams and Simon Fraser, things get stranger in Azimuth by Dan Abnett and Tazio Bettin, and Judge Dredd faces off against former Judge Kyle Asher in "A Fallen Man" by Ken Niemand and Tom Foster! Prog 2346 is the third bumper Regened issue of the year with stories for all ages, featuring Cadet Dredd, Lowborn High, Bladers, and more!

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #459

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Luke Horsman

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman targets a citizen in "Fitting the Description" by Mike Carroll and Nicolo Assirelli, there's a complete Tale From the Black Museum, "The Tooth Will Kill You," plus there's more thrilling drama in Lawless by Abnett & Winslade, Dreadnoughts by Carroll & Higgins, and Spector by Wagner & Cornwell, the next chapters of Johnny Red by Ennis and Burns, and Rogue Trooper by Brian Ruckley and Alberto Ponticelli, and interviews, features and much more!

BATTLE ACTION #4 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Garth Ennis, John Wagner (A) Dan Cornwell (A / CA) Keith Burns

The penultimate issue contains two all-new tales of ordinary soldiers performing heroic acts of bravery under extreme conditions! On the bloody battlefield of Anzio, Italy, a raw 18-year-old soldier, Jim Miller, must devote every waking moment to ensure that Cooley's Gun keeps firing in order to stave off the relentless Nazi assault, written by Garth Ennis and Staz Johnson. On the Eastern Front the Death Squad are sent on a do-or-die mission to go behind Russian lines in order to rescue a Field Marshal's son and are faced with a difficult decision when they find him, written by Rob Williams and drawn by PJ Holden.

MONSTER FUN PETRIFYING PETS SPECIAL 2023

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Stacey Whittle, Alec Worley, Chris Garbutt, Ned Hartley, John Lucas, Dave Bulmer, Derek Fridolfs, Simon Furman (A) Brett Parson, Karl Dixon, Chris Garbutt, Dan Boultwood, John Lucas, Rebecca Morse, P. J. Holden (A / CA) Abigail Bulmer

Angry Animals and their outlandish owners are unleashed in the pages of Monster Fun this August! Curl up with your favourite, fuzzy companion and discover weird and wonderful relationships between beasts and…beasts! All of our regular residents including Kid Kong, Witch Vs Warlock, Martha's Monster Make-up, Gums and Space Invaded! return to tickle your funny bone, whilst The Steel Commando and The Leopard from Lime Street are here to provide adventurous thrills galore! This issue also includes a brand-new strip about the worst pet in the world-Frankencritter!

SURFER GN

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) John Wagner (A) Colin MacNeil (CA) Stewart K Moore

Young skysurfer named Zane Perks is hired by a film company to play the lead role in a recreation of Chopper's Supersurf 7 victory. However, after being double crossed by the production company and arrested by the Judges, Zane sets out to clear his name and find out the secret behind the scam. An all-new story from the creative team behind some of the most iconic moments in 2000 AD's history (America, Strontium Dog: The Final Solution, Chopper: Song of the Surfer), John Wagner and Colin MacNeil.

