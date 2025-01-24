Judge Dredd's Truth Bomber in Rebellion/2000AD April 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: battle action, judge dredd

The Truth Bomber by Ken Niemand (Gordon Rennie) and PJ Holden begins in 2000AD #2426 in Rebellion's April 2024, solicits and solicitations, though coming to the USA in June, tariffs willing… with more Battle Action, Judge Dredd Megazine, and more.

2000 AD JAN 2025 PROGS (APR 2025 SHIPPING) PROGS 2426-2430

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB251945

(W) Ken Niemand, Gordon Rennie, Mike Carroll, Andi Ewington, Guy Adams (A) P. J. Holden, Colin MacNeil, Joe Currie, Paul Marshall, Megan Huang (CA) Tony Harris

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Prog 2426 is the first 48pp bumper issue of the year, with new Dredd story "The Truth Bomber" by Ken Niemand & PJ Holden, and extra-length Nu Earth Tale "Black Dome" by Gordon Rennie & Colin MacNeil, plus a raft of new stories start in vampire thriller Silver Book Two by Mike Carroll & Joe Currie, Rogue Trooper: Tides of War by Andi Ewington & Paul Marshall, and cyberpunk mind-melter Ghosted by Guy Adams & Megan Huang!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

BATTLE ACTION #9 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB251946

(W) Garth Ennis, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Keith Burns, Patrick Goddard (CA) Torunn Gronbekk

The penultimate episode of Johnny Red: A Couple of Heroes sees Johnny try and pull off a daring rescue mission and face off against his nemesis. Written by Garth Ennis and drawn by Keith Burns. And in a flashback story, Nina Petrova: The Lucky Ones, Nina must rescue Masha from a field hospital before the German invasion overruns the facility, written by Torunn Gr nbekk and drawn by Patrick Goddard.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #479 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB251947

(W) Alec Worley, Dan Abnett, T.C. Eglington, Paul Starkey, Jonathan Howard (A) Clint Langely, Phil Winslade, Boo Cook, Nick Brokenshire, Anthony Williams (CA) Toby Wilsmer

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Dredd deals with a dangerous chef in "True Taste" by Alec Worley & Clint Langley; plus there's more thrills and spills in Lawless by Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade, and Death Cap: Frontier Justice by T.C. Eglington & Boo Cook; Cadet Dredd returns for a brand-new series "The Haunting of Iso-Block 8" by Paul Starkey & Nick Brokenshire, and we learn more about the world of Atomfall, by Jonathan Howard & Anthony Williams, based on the new videogame. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD TOUR OF DUTY TP BOOK 03

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB251954

(W) John Wagner, Al Ewing, Robbie Morrison (A) Carlos Ezquerra, Kev Walker, Patrick Goddard, John Higgins, John Haward (CA) Mike Collins

The essential Judge Dredd graphic novel series – this is the ultimate introduction to the Lawman of the Future! And this is the grand finale to the epic Tour of Duty storyline! During Origins, Dredd discovered a mutant branch of his own bloodline. For the lawman, it brought home the injustice inherent in Justice Department's Mutant policies. He believes that those unfortunates warped by the legacy of the Atomic Wars deserve to be treated with more humanity, as they are currently forbidden entry into Mega-City One, and exiled to facilities and townships in the irradiated wasteland. But Dredd's support of Mutants may see him join them to live out the rest of his life in The Cursed Earth. The stories collected in this volume affect Dredd's world for years to come, and feature work by writers John Wagner (A History of Violence), Robbie Morrison (The Authority), Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk) and artists Carlos Ezquerra (Preacher), Kev Walker (Star Wars), Patrick Goddard (Rogue Trooper), John Higgins (Watchmen), John Haward (Tales of Telguuth) and Mike Collins (Doctor Who).

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SLAINE THE DEFINITIVE ED HC VOL 01 PX ED

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB251958

(W) Pat Mills (A) Angie Kincaid, Massimo Belardinelli (A / CA) Mike McMahon

Slaine Mac Roth of the Sessair tribe is known as the Warped Warrior – a mighty barbarian who can master the 'warp-spasm', harnessing the power of the Earth to transform into a monstrous creature. Accompanied by his dwarf sidekick, Ukko, and wielding his legendary axe Brain-biter, he travels Tir-Nan-Og, a land marred by warring tribes and ruled by merciless gods. Created by Pat Mills and Angie Kincaid, with art by Mick McMahon and Massimo Belardinelli, Sláine: The Definitive Edition collects the complete series in order, and includes original covers from the full run.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

SLAINE THE DEFINITIVE EDITION TP VOL 01

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB251959

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SPECTOR INCORRUPTIBLE TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB251960

(W) John Wagner (A) Carlos Ezquerra (A / CA) Dan Cornwell

Just a few years into our future, faced with unsustainable levels of corruption within the branches of city government, and a police force that is equally rotten, Spector is created. A robot detective, untainted by corruption and beyond bribery, Spector is charged with cleaning up the city. But it is an uphill battle, as many people currently in positions of power want the robot to fail. Written by John Wagner (A History of Violence), this standalone graphic novel represents the final work of Carlos Ezquerra (Judge Dredd), with Dan Cornwell (Rok of the Reds) completing the story.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

STRONTIUM DOG SEARCH AND DESTROY HC VOL 04

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB251961

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant (A) Robin Smith (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

Warped by radioactive Strontium-90 fallout after the Great Nuclear War, mutants like Johnny Alpha only have one career option available: a hard life as galactic bounty hunters known by the "norms" as "Strontium Dogs." The Stontium Dogs patrol the galaxy, bringing trouble to the troublemakers. It's a hard and dangerous life where only the toughest can survive. Johnny Alpha-the leader of the mutant rebellion-might just be the toughest of them all. This collection sees Johnny and his brother-for-life Wulf Sternhammer return to the Gronk homeworld seeking justice against a band of violent trappers, unaware that they're walking into a trap… Alongside "The Kid Knee Caper" and "The Killing", this volume also contains "The Moses Incident," in which a routine bounty takes a dark and sinister turn which changes Johnny's world forever and sends him into the darkest parts of the galaxy. Johnny's story continues in this fourth volume written by John Wagner (A History of Violence) and Alan Grant (Batman), with art by Carlos Ezquerra (Preacher).

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

