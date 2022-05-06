Jurassic League #1 Preview: Thanks, Chris Claremont

Everyone in the Justice League is a Dino-Rachel in this preview of Jurassic League #1… will they survive the experience? Oh, sure, when Claremont did it, everyone complained, but when it's Daniel Warren Johnson, everybody loves it! Hypocrites! Check out the preview below.

JURASSIC LEAGUE #1

DC Comics

0322DC049 – Jurassic League #1 Cover – $4.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers' hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait…what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new—yet older than time—adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

